U.S. imposes 50% tariff on selected Canadian imports

Key points

The United States has announced a 50 per cent tariff on about $20 billion worth of Canadian imports.

The new tariffs will take effect on Aug. 19 following President Donald Trump’s approval.

Washington said the measure responds to Canada’s tariff policies and seeks to improve market conditions for U.S. automakers.

Canada has rejected the move, saying it violates the countries’ free trade agreement.

Main story

The United States has announced a new 50 per cent tariff on about $20 billion worth of Canadian imports, escalating a trade dispute between the two North American neighbours.

According to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, the tariffs will apply to a range of products, including hockey sticks, wine and cement.

The new duties are scheduled to take effect on Aug. 19, 30 days after President Donald Trump signs the proclamation.

The White House said the tariffs were introduced in response to what it described as Canada’s “discriminatory, unequal, and unreasonable tariff scheme” and were intended to improve market conditions for exports of U.S.-made automobiles.

The latest measure marks another escalation in the long-running trade tensions between the two countries.

Trump has repeatedly argued that Canada and other trading partners maintain unfair trade relationships with the United States, making tariffs a key element of his second-term trade policy.

Canada, however, said the new tariffs violate the free trade agreement between both countries.

The announcement follows a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that prevented the Trump administration from using emergency powers to impose sweeping tariffs on imports, prompting officials to pursue alternative legal mechanisms.

Reacting to the decision, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada remained prepared to engage with the United States to resolve outstanding trade issues for the benefit of both countries.

He added that Canada would also take the necessary measures to strengthen its domestic economy.

The latest development comes after Trump previously threatened to impose higher tariffs on Canada over wildfire smoke that drifted into parts of the northeastern United States.

The issues

The new tariffs could further strain trade relations between two of the world’s largest trading partners, with potential implications for manufacturers, exporters, supply chains and consumers on both sides of the border.

What’s being said

“Canada stands ready to engage intensively to address outstanding issues with the U.S. to the mutual benefit of our citizens.” — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

What’s next

The tariffs are expected to take effect on Aug. 19 unless both countries reach a negotiated settlement or further legal and political developments alter the planned implementation.

Bottom line

The latest U.S. tariffs deepen trade tensions with Canada, setting the stage for renewed negotiations while raising the prospect of further retaliatory measures and disruptions to cross-border trade.