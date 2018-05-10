UNWTO/CAF Meeting to Boost Nigeria’s Global Image

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has re-iterated that the UNWTO/CAF meeting to be hosted by the country would put the nation’s tourism industry on the world map.

Speaking in Lagos with Travel journalists in continuation of his consultation with stakeholders, ahead of the meeting billed for next month, Lai Mohammed, described the meeting themed: ‘’Tourism Statistics: A catalyst for development,’’ as apt, saying ‘’it will give us the opportunity of strengthening our tourism data gathering and analysis, which is an area in which we have been relatively weak.’’

Noting that the country can not host the meeting without the involvement of journalists, who described as “Nigeria’s foremost brand ambassadors, whose writings go far beyond the shores of the country and influence the opinions of foreign tourists. With that tag (of brand ambassadors), a lot of responsibility is placed on you.’’

He added that 51 African countries that are members of the UNWTO participating, as well as representatives of the UN agency and other international organizations, experts and stakeholders from the public and private sector are billed to attend.

“The meeting will provide a good opportunity for Nigeria to showcase itself to the world, especially in the area of its culture and tourism,” he said.