UNILAG opens postgraduate admissions for 2026/2027 session with strict eligibility and ₦40,000 Fee

By BizWatch Nigeria Education Desk | April 16, 2026

Key Points

• UNILAG School of Postgraduate Studies commences sale of application forms for 2026/2027 session on April 7, closing sales July 24 with online submission deadline July 31

• Programmes span PGD, academic Masters, professional Masters including MBA and EMBA, plus MPhil/PhD options with full-time, part-time, executive and ODL flexibility

• Non-refundable application fee fixed at ₦40,000; candidates must upload full credentials including degree certificates, NYSC discharge and transcripts before screening

• Awaiting results, ongoing PG programmes or incomplete NYSC render applicants ineligible; outreach/satellite campus degrees also disqualified

• Official portal at https://spgs.unilag.edu.ng; additional information will be advertised regularly on the site

Main Story

The School of Postgraduate Studies (SPGS), University of Lagos, has invited applications from suitably qualified candidates for admission into its postgraduate programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session.

UNILAG, described as the University of First Choice and the Nation’s Pride, offers a wide array of programmes:

• Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) Programmes.

• Masters Degree Programmes (i.e., LL.M, M.A., M.Ed., M.Sc., etc.).

• Professional Masters Degree Programmes (i.e. EMBA, MAG, MARPM, MBA, MBF, MCrim., MDF, MDM, MDSS, MEM, MESM, MFM, MGIS, MHDM, MILD, MILR, MLA, MMAM, MMP, MPA, MPE, MPH, MPIA, MPM, MRM, MRPP, MSEM, MSIS, MTL, MTPM, MTTFL, MUD, MULTP, EMT, PMLSM, MIT, MED&IM, etc.).

• Master of Philosophy (M.Phil.) and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) programmes (M.Phil./Ph.D. candidates are required to contact the relevant Departments for availability of Supervisors/vacancies before applying).

There is flexibility in the mode of study with Full Time, Part Time, Executive and Open Distance Learning (ODL) options as applicable.

GUIDELINES FOR APPLICATION

Sale of Application Forms commences on Tuesday, 7th April and ends on Friday, 24th July, 2026. Completed Application Forms are to be submitted ONLINE not later than Friday, 31st July, 2026. Visit the School of Postgraduate Studies University of Lagos Portal, https://spgs.unilag.edu.ng, Click “APPLY” link Confirm availability and your eligibility of the desired course by Clicking View Programmes’ Entry Requirement, Select Postgraduate and select the desire Programme to view Admission Requirement. Click the “APPLY” link, Start a Fresh Application, select the Postgraduate option from the Application Type menu Complete the Pre-Application Form to obtain a Payment Reference Number. (please print the payment advice) Proceed to make payment of the non-refundable fee of N40,000.00 (Forty Thousand Naira Only) for the Form, and charges through any of the below options: Remita Payment: Any commercial bank using the RRR number displayed on the payment advice Online Payment: Click the PayNow link to make payment directly on the portal with your bank debit card. After payment, return to the School of Postgraduate Studies website https://spgs.unilag.edu.ng, click “APPLY” link, then “Continue Application” link, login with ‘Payment Reference Number’ and provide surname in lowercase as password. Complete the Application form and upload digital passport photograph (jpeg format) which should not be more than 15KB in size and must be on a white background. The acceptable dimension is width: 275 pixels or 35mm, height: 314 pixels or 40mm. (Failure to comply with specified image format may lead to disqualification.) Click “SUBMIT FORM” button if the information is correct, else, click DECLINE button and continue again.

(CANDIDATES ARE ADVISED TO ‘SUBMIT FORM’ ONLY AFTER THEY HAVE COMPLETELY FILLED THE APPLICATION FORM AS EDITING AFTER FINAL SUBMISSION ATTRACTS A N2,500 CHARGE).

Applicants are to note the following:

• Candidates are advised to read the requirements for their desired programmes carefully to confirm eligibility.

• Candidates awaiting Bachelor’s degree results or are currently undergoing Postgraduate programmes or Nigerian citizens who have not completed the National Youth Service Corps assignments ARE NOT ELIGIBLE.

• Holders of Degrees obtained from Outreach/Satellite campuses ARE NOT ELIGIBLE.

• Every applicant is required to upload EVERY credential listed on the application form for the admission such as: (a) Degree Certificates (Not Statement of Results) (b) NYSC Certificate (c) Professional Certificates (d) other documents including O/Level Certificate, Birth Certificate or Sworn affidavit not later than 31st December, 2024, Marital documents for name change (Marriage Certificate & Newspaper Publication or Court Affidavit & Newspaper Publication), NIN Card/Slip etc.

• In addition to the documents listed above, Nigerian Candidates Who Studied Abroad must upload the following: Letter of Evaluation from the Federal Ministry of Education; VISA Data Page for period of the programme/Resident Permit; Undergraduate Admission Letter from the Institution and Official Transcript.

• Academic Transcripts must reach the Secretary, School of Postgraduate Studies on or before the beginning of registration/screening exercise by postage or email to adminsecspgs@unilag.edu.ng.

• Any additional information will be advertised and provided regularly on the website of the University of Lagos, School of Postgraduate Studies: https://spgs.unilag.edu.ng.

For further information, please contact either of the following:

i. Telephone lines provided at https://spgs.unilag.edu.ng

The Issues

UNILAG’s postgraduate admissions process reflects a deliberate push to uphold academic rigour in a system where demand for advanced degrees continues to rise. With 7,615 new postgraduate students matriculated in the previous 2025/2026 session, the university remains a major destination for professionals seeking career elevation. Yet the rules create clear barriers: candidates cannot apply while awaiting results or NYSC completion, and degrees from satellite campuses are disqualified outright.

Document verification is equally stringent. Full certificates—not statements of result—plus transcripts must arrive before screening, while photo specifications and the N2,500 editing fee after submission add layers of compliance. These requirements aim to filter serious applicants but can frustrate those navigating bureaucratic delays in transcript issuance or name-change documentation.

A recurring concern is vulnerability to scams. UNILAG has repeatedly issued fraud alerts about individuals falsely claiming influence over admissions, underscoring the need for applicants to use only official channels. In Nigeria’s competitive higher-education landscape, these safeguards protect institutional integrity but place the onus on candidates to meet every deadline and specification precisely.

What’s Being Said

The School of Postgraduate Studies, University of Lagos – University of First Choice and the Nation’s Pride, a leading, reputable first generation institution for postgraduate education and research in Africa, situated in the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria, hereby invites applications from suitably qualified candidates from recognised institutions for admission into Postgraduate programmes of the University in the 2026/2027 Session. (Official SPGS, UNILAG notice)

Candidates are advised to read the requirements for their desired programmes carefully to confirm eligibility. (SPGS guidelines)

Postgraduate education is a rigorous intellectual journey that demands integrity, curiosity, and commitment. (Professor Folasade Ogunsola, Vice-Chancellor, UNILAG, at 2025/2026 matriculation of 7,615 postgraduate students)

What’s Next

Sale of forms ends Friday, 24 July 2026, with final online submission due Friday, 31 July 2026. Academic transcripts must reach the SPGS secretariat before screening and registration begin. The university has stated that any additional information or updates will be advertised regularly on the official portal https://spgs.unilag.edu.ng. Candidates are advised to monitor the site and contact the provided telephone lines for clarification. Departmental supervisors for MPhil/PhD applicants must be contacted in advance.

The Bottom Line: UNILAG’s 2026/2027 postgraduate admissions window offers a structured pathway for professionals to acquire specialised skills amid Nigeria’s push for a knowledge-driven economy. The clear timelines, flexible modes and emphasis on verified credentials signal quality control, yet the process rewards only the organised and vigilant. Applicants who treat the guidelines as non-negotiable will position themselves for genuine advancement—while those who cut corners risk disqualification or falling victim to the very scams the university has publicly warned against.