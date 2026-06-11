UNICEF launches Nigeria Learning Passport e-learning platform in Imo to cut out-of-school numbers

Key points

UNICEF launched the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) e-learning platform in Imo State to reduce the number of out-of-school children.

The platform was originally rolled out in 2022 and has already enrolled over 2.3 million Nigerian learners nationwide.

The official launch in Imo brings the total implementation of the digital education platform to 25 states across Nigeria.

The digital tool offers flexible online and offline functionality alongside zero-rated data access specifically for Airtel users.

Educational content on the platform is fully aligned with the official Nigerian curriculum and adapted to local languages.

Main Story

UNICEF has officially launched its flagship digital e-learning platform, the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP), in Imo State as part of a targeted intervention to reduce the number of out-of-school children.

Speaking on Wednesday in Owerri, UNICEF representatives stated that the initiative aims to bridge critical learning gaps and strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy outcomes across the state’s educational ecosystem.

The e-learning tool was originally rolled out in 2022 to counter the widespread global disruption of education caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted an estimated 1.6 billion learners worldwide. Since its initial rollout, the platform has successfully enrolled more than 2.3 million Nigerian students whose schooling was interrupted. The deployment in Imo marks a significant expansion milestone, bringing the platform’s total operational coverage to 25 states across the country.

The platform was developed through a broad public-private alliance involving the Federal Ministry of Education, UNICEF, Airtel, IHS Towers, TECNO, and Microsoft, with additional backing from the Global Partnership for Education. To ensure that children in hard-to-reach communities are not left behind, the NLP features a flexible online and offline functionality. Furthermore, data access is entirely zero-rated for Airtel network users, removing internet cost barriers for vulnerable families.

UNICEF’s Chief of Enugu Field Office, Mrs. Juliet Chiluwe—represented by Education Specialist Mr. Believe Eke—affirmed that all academic content on the platform is strictly aligned with the approved Nigerian curriculum. The digital infrastructure has been adapted to local contexts, providing language accessibility for both students and instructors. To ensure long-term sustainability, teachers are being integrated into structured training sessions to effectively blend these digital tools into everyday classroom practices. The platform is user-friendly and available for download on standard app stores via internet-enabled devices.

The Issues

Ensuring children and schools in hard-to-reach rural areas have access to compatible internet-enabled devices to download the application.

Training and upskilling local educators to comfortably integrate digital tools into traditional classroom teaching models.

Maintaining long-term state funding and technical oversight to guarantee the continuous availability of the platform across Imo.

What’s Being Said

Highlighting the institutional goal of the launch, Mrs. Juliet Chiluwe, UNICEF’s Chief of Enugu Field Office, stated: “By leveraging this platform, we aim to contribute to reducing the number of out-of-school children, while strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy outcomes across the state. UNICEF’s engagement in Imo extends beyond the deployment of a digital platform; it is focused on building a sustainable and inclusive learning ecosystem“.

Discussing user access, the NLP Team Lead and training facilitator, Mr. Philip Mamman, noted that the platform is user-friendly and urged internet-savvy educators and students to embrace the facility and pass the knowledge down to others in their various schools.

What’s Next

School administrators and trained teachers will begin deploying the NLP software across pilot classrooms in Imo State.

Airtel users within the state can immediately begin accessing the educational portals without incurring data or browsing charges.

UNICEF will continue working alongside the Imo Government to expand access, strengthen program oversight, and ensure operational continuity.

Bottom Line

By launching the Nigeria Learning Passport in Imo State, UNICEF and its corporate partners are deploying a free, curriculum-aligned digital school system that works offline, directly targeting the region’s out-of-school crisis by removing data cost barriers for local students and teachers.