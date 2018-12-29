Unai Emery Rejected Salah as PSG Coach

Arsenal are set to travel to Liverpool to take on the Premier League leaders today in what promises to be an exciting match of football. Liverpool are the only team left unbeaten in the league and Arsenal are the side with the history of having gone unbeaten before – back in the 2003/04 season.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery, at his usual press conference, had a lot to say and revealed his regrets over not signing Mohamed Salah when he had the chance to for PSG:

“There was a chance that Salah, when he was playing in Roma, could sign with PSG, but I had some doubt about how he could handle the pressure of a great team like that of Paris. So he eventually signed for Liverpool. I can say now that Salah is certainly one of the 5 best players in the world.”

Salah has proved his doubters wrong since joining Liverpool and is amongst the best forwards in the league – proving integral to the Reds’ good run of form.