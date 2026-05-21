NCDC confirms zero Ebola cases in Nigeria amid regional outbreak rumors

Keypoints

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that Nigeria has not recorded any confirmed Ebola case linked to the current regional outbreak.

Public health authorities have dismissed widespread rumors claiming that the virus has begun spreading heavily across the country.

The agency has rejected home remedies including salt water, bitter kola, herbs, and seasoning cubes as invalid prevention methods.

Surveillance protocols have remained active nationwide to detect any potential infection promptly at health facilities.

Citizens are advised to maintain regular hand hygiene and avoid contact with the bodily fluids of sick persons or wild bushmeat.

Main Story

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that Nigeria has not recorded any confirmed Ebola case linked to the current regional outbreak.

Issuing a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, the agency indicated that surveillance and preparedness activities remained active nationwide to detect any possible infection promptly.

The centre maintained that rumors claiming Ebola was already spreading widely in Nigeria were false, explaining that health authorities are actively responding to misinformation circulating about the outbreak by providing verified facts about transmission, prevention, and symptoms.

To curb public panic, the NCDC has dismissed claims that salt water, bitter kola, herbs, or seasoning cubes could prevent or cure Ebola, emphasizing that no approved home remedies existed for the deadly viral disease presently.

The agency noted that healthcare workers use case definitions, travel history, symptoms, and laboratory testing to identify the real cause of fevers, warning that mislabeling delays proper treatment and fuels unnecessary fear.

Consequently, the centre urged the public to rely only on official health channels, while advising regular hand hygiene, the avoidance of contact with bodily fluids, and the immediate reporting of unusual illnesses to health authorities.

The Issues

Unverified digital rumors regarding viral outbreaks complicate official health communication and fuel unnecessary public anxiety.

Public reliance on unapproved home remedies delays formal clinical diagnoses and increases community transmission risks.

Differentiating Ebola-induced fevers from common endemic illnesses like malaria and typhoid requires rigorous diagnostic screening.

What’s Being Said

The agency stated that “People say Ebola and Hantavirus are the same disease. Hantavirus spreads mainly by inhaling rodent dust and rarely between people.”

Clarifying viral transmission profiles, it noted that “Ebola spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids.”

Addressing conspiracy theories, the NCDC added that “While the truth is that Ebola is a known viral haemorrhagic illness with a history of outbreaks in several countries.”

Regarding clinical diagnostics, the centre explained that “People believe if someone has a fever, it must be Ebola. The fact is that many illnesses cause fever, including malaria, typhoid, Lassa fever, and other infections.”

Advising on symptom management, the statement noted that “Symptoms of Ebola infection may include fever, weakness, headache, muscle pain, and sore throat. Other signs are vomiting, diarrhoea, and in severe cases, bleeding.”

What’s Next

State ministries of health will monitor domestic triage systems to maintain tight infection prevention and control measures at clinics.

Local border containment teams will sustain heightened screening of travelers arriving from areas affected by the regional outbreak.

Public health educators will distribute verified information briefs across communities to discourage the handling of wild bushmeat.

Bottom Line

Refuting widespread rumors of a domestic outbreak, the NCDC has declared that Nigeria remains completely free of Ebola while urging citizens to ignore fake home remedies, maintain strict hand hygiene, and rely strictly on verified public health updates.