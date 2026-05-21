WHO awards global health prizes to primary healthcare innovators

Public health and primary care

Keypoints

The World Health Organization has stated that six laureates advancing primary health care were recognized during the 79th World Health Assembly.

Assembly President Dr. Víctor Lajam and Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus presented the global public health prizes on Wednesday.

The selected recipients demonstrated significant milestones in reducing inequities, strengthening health systems, and expanding healthcare access.

The 2026 iteration marked 20 years since former Director-General Dr. LEE Jong-wook died during the Assembly in 2006.

Institutional winners spanned multiple nations, drawing from nearly 100 nominations across all six global health regions.

Main Story

The World Health Organization has stated that six laureates advancing primary health care were recognized during the 79th World Health Assembly.

Speaking on Wednesday, the global health body indicated that recipients were honored by Assembly President Dr. Víctor Lajam and Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus.

The health body maintained that the 2026 prizes celebrate dedication to primary health care, reducing inequities, and health for all, following the selection of the laureates by the WHO’s Executive Board in February.

To highlight long-term public health service, the organization noted that 2026 also marked 20 years since Dr. LEE Jong-wook died during the Assembly in 2006.

Gaining recognition across nearly 100 nominations, the awardees included ASACOBA in Mali, Dr. Worawit Tontiwattanasap in Thailand, Prof. Bruno Vellas and SingHealth in France and Singapore, Prof. Mohammad Abul Faiz in Bangladesh, and Dr. Amr Kandeel in Egypt.

Consequently, the organization emphasized that these prizes are awarded annually to individuals and institutions that have strengthened health systems, advanced disease control, and expanded healthcare access for vulnerable populations worldwide.

The Issues

Scaling primary healthcare infrastructure requires sustained financial commitments across diverse economic regions.

Managing global disease control demands seamless data sharing and operational coordination between international health ministries.

Redressing severe health inequities involves targeting medical resources directly to historically marginalized and vulnerable populations.

What’s Being Said

The global health body stated that “Dr Víctor Lajam and Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus presented the 2026 prizes.”

It added that “The 2026 prizes celebrate dedication to primary health care, reducing inequities, and health for all,” regarding the core focus of the event.

Organizational statements noted that “The Dr LEE Jong-wook memorial prize for public health was awarded to honour his legacy,” marking two decades since his passing.

What’s Next

The newly recognized laureates will return to their respective nations to implement expanded community health outreach programs.

Regional WHO offices will analyze the successful frameworks of the winning institutions to design scalable medical intervention strategies.

Committee members within the Executive Board will prepare guidelines to open the nomination cycle for next year’s public health prizes.

Bottom Line Honoring outstanding contributions toward improving global public health services, the World Health Organization has presented its 2026 awards at the 79th World Health Assembly to six pioneering individuals and institutions dedicated to advancing primary healthcare.