UEFA Champions League Top Scorers: Raphinha Tops Goal Scoring Charts

Barcelona winger Raphinha has emerged as the leading scorer in the ongoing 2024/25 UEFA Champions League campaign, registering an impressive 12 goals as the competition intensifies.

Top Scorers – 2024/25 UEFA Champions League:

12 – Raphinha (Barcelona)

11 – Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

10 – Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

10 – Harry Kane (Bayern München)

8 – Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

The Brazilian attacker netted eight times during the group stage, including a spectacular hat-trick in Barcelona’s Matchday 3 victory over Bayern München. His form has remained red-hot during the knockout rounds, as he found the back of the net three times across both legs of a 4-1 aggregate win over Benfica in the round of 16. He then opened the scoring in Barça’s dominant 4-0 first-leg win against Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals.

In addition to his goal-scoring exploits, Raphinha also leads the tournament in assists, having provided seven so far. This brings his overall goal involvement to 19 in just 11 appearances—a remarkable record.

Trailing closely behind is his club teammate Robert Lewandowski, who added two goals in the emphatic win against Dortmund to take his tally to 11, after having scored nine during the group phase.

Still in contention for the Golden Boot are Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy and Bayern München’s Harry Kane, both on 10 goals. Guirassy has either scored or assisted in 10 of Dortmund’s 13 matches in the competition to date, while Kane bagged a hat-trick across Bayern’s 5-0 aggregate thrashing of Bundesliga rivals Leverkusen in the last 16. However, neither forward managed to get on the scoresheet in their respective quarter-final first-leg ties.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, who finished with eight goals, will not be adding to his tally after Pep Guardiola’s side were eliminated by Real Madrid with a 6-3 aggregate defeat in the knockout play-off round.

Leading Playmakers – 2024/25 Champions League

7 – Raphinha (Barcelona)

6 – Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München)

5 – Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta)

5 – Jeremie Frimpong (Leverkusen)

5 – Achraf Hakimi (Paris)

5 – Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta)

Hat-Trick Heroes – 2024/25 Champions League:

Harry Kane – Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo (17 Sept 2024)

Karim Adeyemi – Borussia Dortmund 7-1 Celtic (1 Oct 2024)

Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund (22 Oct 2024)

Raphinha – Barcelona 4-1 Bayern (23 Oct 2024)

Luis Díaz – Liverpool 4-0 Leverkusen (5 Nov 2024)

Viktor Gyökeres – Sporting CP 4-1 Man City (5 Nov 2024)

Vangelis Pavlidis – Benfica 4-5 Barcelona (21 Jan 2025)

Ousmane Dembélé – Stuttgart 1-4 Paris (29 Jan 2025)

Lautaro Martínez – Inter Milan 3-0 Monaco (29 Jan 2025)

Morgan Rogers – Aston Villa 4-2 Celtic (29 Jan 2025)

Kylian Mbappé – Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (19 Feb 2025)

Past Champions League Top Scorers (From Group Stage to Final):

2023/24: Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 8

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) – 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München) – 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) – 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) – 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) – 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) – 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) – 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) – 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) – 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) – 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) – 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) – 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) – 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) – 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) – 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris) – 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) – 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) – 5

