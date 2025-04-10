Historic Declaration On Artificial Intelligence Launched At Global AI Summit On Africa To Drive Continental Governance And Innovation

… Pan-African declaration signed by 54 signatories to shape Africa’s AI future

The Africa Declaration on Artificial Intelligence, outlining a shared commitment among African nations to align national strategies with continental goals, safeguard data sovereignty, build digital infrastructure, and foster a sustainable AI innovation ecosystem, has been launched during the Global AI Summit on Africa in Kigali, Rwanda, with support from the Gates Foundation.

The Declaration was a cumulative effort of 50 plus countries facilitated by Qhala, Smart Africa, and Rwanda’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution [C4IR]. Signed by 54 signatories, including the African Union, the Declaration also announces the establishment of a USD 60 billion Africa AI Fund.

The Summit was also marked by the official endorsement in principle to create the Africa AI Council, and will bring together stakeholders from both the public and private sectors and will be mandated to accelerate Africa’s digital future by driving AI governance and policy development. It is a major step towards cross-border collaboration and AI talent development in Africa, with a focus on creativity, equity, and building the infrastructure and governance frameworks needed to ensure Africa’s rightful participation in the global AI space.

The Council will be dedicated to shaping AI strategies that address Africa’s core development priorities in areas like health, education, and agriculture while positioning the continent as a global leader. Its operational roadmap will be presented at the Transform Africa Summit 2025 in Kigali, reinforcing Africa’s commitment to shaping the global AI landscape.

Over 20 African leaders were present to launch the Declaration, marking a major milestone for Africa’s AI future. African leaders such as Presidents Paul Kagame and Faure Gnassingbé, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson, African Union Commission, H.E. Ms. Lerato Mataboge, Commissioner of Infrastructure and Energy, African Union Commission as well as ICT Ministers Paula Ingabire (Rwanda), Cina Lawson (Togo), Samuel George Nartey (Ghana), Bosun Tijani (Nigeria) and Ibrahim Kalil Konaté (Côte d’Ivoire), were present and emphasised the need for inclusive, ethical AI systems that reflect the continent’s values and drive widespread socioeconomic development.

Commenting on the launch, Shikoh Gitau, CEO of Qhala, stated, “The launch of the Africa Declaration of Artificial Intelligence marks a milestone in shaping Africa’s AI governance and innovation landscape. This Declaration is timely, as Africa’s AI ecosystem is rapidly evolving but remains fragmented and underfunded. This will ensure that Africa takes its place in a leadership role in global AI development. Ensuring that AI technologies are designed and deployed responsibly to meet Africa’s unique needs. Qhala has always believed in the power of technology to level the playing field for all Africans through the creation of opportunities. This pivotal moment in Africa’s AI landscape will be a catalyst for unstoppable growth.”

Adding to the Summit’s impact, the 2025 AI Research Colloquium hosted by Qhala with support from Carnegie Mellon University, and C4IR, convened over 100 top AI researchers drawn from the continent and diaspora to dive deep into AI’s foundational pillars: Data, Compute, Talent, Markets, and Governance. It saw the endorsement of the Africa Scientific Panel as a brain trust for Africa’s AI ecosystem.

Qhala, in conjunction with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Google, also convened over 45 policymakers, tech innovators, and industry leaders for a groundbreaking Digital Trade and Regulatory Sandbox Workshop. The Workshop explored how adaptive regulations and strategic investment can drive scalable solutions in sectors such as AI, Health Care, and cross-border trade.

Founded in 2019, Qhala is driving Africa’s digital transformation by equipping communities and tech leaders with innovative digital solutions. Partnering with organisations like AfCFTA, Africa CDC, and the World Economic Forum, Qhala has played a pivotal role in AI capacity building, policy development, and cross-border collaboration. It has convened ministerial roundtables with over 30 African ICT ministers, piloted cost-effective AI infrastructure, and contributed to Kenya’s and Nigeria’s national AI strategies. Committed to creating 100 million jobs by 2032, Qhala is reducing Africa’s dependency on foreign AI technologies and aligning with the AU 2063 agenda. Upcoming initiatives include AI Masterclasses to upskill 500 policymakers across six countries and AI Awareness Week, aiming to reach 15% population per country by the end of 2025.

Speaking at the Summit, H.E Lerato D. Mataboge, AUC Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy stated, “AI presents enormous opportunities for our continent, It has the potential to accelerate the attainment of Agenda 2063, stimulate large-scale socio-economic transformation, drive innovation, create new industries, generate new business and employment opportunities, support the preservation of Africa’s rich diversity of languages and cultures and help solving some of our complex and urgent challenges in healthcare, agriculture, education, energy ,climate adaptation and public service delivery and so much more”.

Also speaking on the launch of the Declaration, Dr. Paulin Basinga, Africa Director at the Gates Foundation, shared, “Africa’s digital transformation must be shaped by African priorities, talent, and leadership. The Africa AI Council is a bold and necessary platform to ensure AI serves the continent’s development goals. By scaling locally grounded solutions, we can reduce structural inequalities and accelerate progress in health, agriculture, and education. Notably, this initiative resonates with the newly announced Africa AI Scaling Hubs initiative, which supports countries in adopting and expanding mature AI technologies that improve lives.The Gates Foundation is proud to support this effort”.

“Lacina Koné, CEO of Smart Africa, added, “The establishment of the Africa AI Council will mark a significant step towards realizing Africa’s potential in the AI-driven global economy. AI is not just technology to us, it’s an African arrow that, when thrown with the right ethical frameworks and inclusive policies, can pierce the way to African digital prosperity and resilience for the benefit of every citizen.”

Africa’s AI landscape is changing quickly. By 2030, AI is projected to contribute a staggering $2.9 trillion to the African economy. The formation of the AI Council is a bid to boost the continent’s competitiveness and foster inclusive and effective growth, which will attract investors and enhance exports for the continent. The Declaration is primed to secure Africa’s place as a major driving force in the global AI revolution.