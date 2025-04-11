NBA Relocates 2025 Annual Conference From Rivers To Enugu Over Emergency Rule

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has announced the relocation of its 2025 Annual General Conference from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to Enugu. The move is motivated by the current state of emergency and the unconstitutional governance structure imposed on the state.

In a statement released late Thursday night, the NBA said the decision followed extensive consultations, a meeting with Rivers State branch chairmen, and an emergency session of its National Executive Council (NEC) held on March 27, 2025.

The association said it could not, “in good conscience,” proceed with its flagship event in a state now governed by a sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (retd.), who it says is operating with a command-style approach that disregards constitutional norms.

“Indeed, before the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025, registration figures had soared, reflecting the excitement and eagerness of members to attend,” the statement noted. “However, the unfortunate events in Rivers State have understandably stalled the momentum and affected advanced preparations for the conference.”

The NBA raised grave concerns over the legitimacy of the appointment of the retired military officer as sole administrator, stressing that while he dons civilian attire, his governing style “undermines democracy, flouts the rule of law with impunity, and disregards court decisions and pending litigations.”

“This has prompted members to call for a change of venue, and the voices grew stronger over time,” the statement added.

The emergency rule in Rivers was declared by President Bola Tinubu, who also suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the state House of Assembly for an initial six-month period. The NBA, however, maintains that the proclamation violates Sections 305, 11, and 188 of the 1999 Constitution.

“The purported ratification by the National Assembly, executed via voice vote rather than the constitutionally required two-thirds majority, amounts to a grave constitutional subversion,” the NEC stated, warning that even a properly followed process would not legitimise an unconstitutional act.

Human rights advocates and legal professionals have lauded the NBA’s stance as a bold and principled move to uphold democratic values. One Port Harcourt-based lawyer, who spoke under anonymity, expressed disappointment but commended the NBA’s commitment to rule of law. “It hurts that we won’t be hosting this year’s conference, but this is not just about a venue—it’s about justice, about standing on the side of the constitution,” he said.

The 2025 Annual General Conference will now be held in Enugu, fondly known as the Coal City. According to the NBA, Enugu possesses both the infrastructure and the symbolic weight to host the event in a manner befitting the association’s values and scale.

“We are confident that, with concerted efforts, this change of venue will not compromise our commitment to delivering a successful and impactful conference,” the NBA concluded.