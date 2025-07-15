UBA Market Cap Hits N1.89 Trillion Amid Strong Trading Activity

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc witnessed another impressive surge at the start of the week, with its market capitalization climbing to approximately ₦1.89 trillion, bolstered by a substantial volume of trading on the Nigerian Exchange.

Market analysts continue to express optimism over UBA’s stock performance, citing the bank’s potential for substantial returns for shareholders—especially those positioning ahead of upcoming earnings releases and interim dividend declarations.

With investor sentiment shifting in favor of financial stocks and growing anticipation of a potential interest rate cut, UBA appears to be weathering macroeconomic headwinds while seizing key opportunities within the Nigerian banking space.

UBA’s sustained appeal to investors is largely driven by expectations of strong financial results and robust dividend payouts. According to data from the Nigerian Exchange, UBA shares reached an intraday high of ₦46.95 before settling at ₦46. This represents a 5.63% price increase, recorded on the back of heavy trading activity.

During Monday’s session, approximately 68.79 million shares were exchanged, totaling ₦3.054 billion in transaction value. Analysts attributed this movement to intensified buy-side interest, as value-focused investors increased their exposure to the stock.

In a regulatory development, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised compliance requirements for banks, particularly concerning forbearance loans. The CBN has now made the full exit from forbearance positions a prerequisite for future dividend issuances—a move seen as part of broader efforts to enforce capital discipline and improve asset quality across the sector.

CardinalStone Securities Limited, in a market commentary, noted that UBA maintains a strong capital position that can withstand even a 100% provisioning scenario. The firm added that the bank’s geographically diversified earnings base—especially from its operations outside Nigeria—provides a crucial buffer that could support consistent dividend payments well into the 2025 financial year.

While the CBN’s policy directive may present short-term challenges for some banks regarding dividend declarations, analysts believe it contributes positively to building a more robust and transparent financial system.