Nigeria’s Top 10 Investment Apps In 2025: Why It Matters To You

Once upon a time (not that long ago, really), investing in Nigeria meant either knowing a “stock guy,” being part of an exclusive network, or attending high-level seminars with more suits than sense. But in 2025, the script’s flipped.

Today, all you need is a smartphone and a little curiosity. From college students setting aside ₦1,000 a week to executives hedging their bonuses in USD-denominated stocks, investment apps have become the new digital piggy banks. It’s fintech’s version of social leveling—wealth-building in tap-to-invest style.

So, the big question: Which platforms are Nigerians really using—and loving?

We looked at download stats, star ratings, platform performance, and what everyday users are saying to bring you the real top 10 list of investment platforms in Nigeria as of June 2025.

10. GetEquity ( 4.3 | 10,000+ Downloads)

Once for startups. Now for serious debt players.

If you knew GetEquity back in its startup equity days, you might be surprised by its new avatar. These days, it’s less about riding the next tech unicorn and more about stable debt notes and commercial papers—think corporate-backed loans from brands like Dangote.

Their partnership with ARM has added serious credibility. And while venture capital may be cooling, GetEquity’s monthly growth rate—currently hovering around 10%—tells another story.

Let’s just say, if startup dreams felt a little risky last year, this might be your pivot point.

9. Wealth.ng ( 2.3 | 50,000+ Downloads)

Good intentions, clunky execution?

It started strong—backed by WealthTech Ltd. and affiliated with Sankore Securities. Wealth.ng promised a one-stop-shop for treasury bills, bonds, and fixed-income bliss.

But here’s the kicker: despite its tech backing and PCI-DSS-compliant security (thanks to Flutterwave), the app has struggled with user experience. Ratings have dipped, and many users mention glitches and interface snags.

It’s secure, regulated, and offers a variety of options—but the vibe? A bit old-school. Worth a shot if you’re patient, though.

8. Chaka ( 3.6 | 100,000+ Downloads)

Global stocks in your palm.

Chaka gives you access to over 5,000 Nigerian and international stocks. That’s right—Wall Street, meet Ojuelegba. Its recent acquisition by Rise changed the company’s direction slightly, especially after founder Tosin Osibodu exited. Now integrated with wealth management features and curated investment picks, it’s a sleek entry point into both Naira and USD portfolios.

Bonus: With SEC approval and competitive fees (between 0.69% and 1.5%), it’s serious about staying compliant while helping you grow.

7. Quidax ( 4.1 | 100,000+ Downloads)

Crypto for humans, not robots.

Let’s be honest: crypto still feels like the wild west sometimes. But Quidax simplifies it without dumbing it down. Buy, sell, and track your portfolio in real-time, all in a clean, mobile-first interface.

Want to dabble in Bitcoin or explore altcoins? The platform is beginner-friendly but sophisticated enough for serious traders. Plus, its SEC license makes it one of the few crypto exchanges with regulatory backing in Nigeria.

If you’ve ever considered dipping into crypto but didn’t want to get burned—this is where many start.

6. Trove Finance ( 4.2 | 100,000+ Downloads)

The Swiss Army knife of investing.

Trove is that friend who seems to do everything well: stocks, bonds, ETFs, crypto—even gifting shares. And it’s all wrapped in a beautifully intuitive app.

You can start investing with just ₦1,000 or $10, and their Naira savings products offer up to 20% returns. Sounds good? It gets better—users can access a USD virtual card, use Trove Social to share investment insights, and earn passive income via “Earn by Trove.”

It’s like having an entire investment team in your pocket—but one that actually lets you call the shots.

5. I-Invest ( 4.3 | 100,000+ Downloads)

Tradition meets tech.

I-Invest is for folks who prefer low-risk, high-trust investments—think Eurobonds, treasury bills, and mutual funds. It’s the steady ship in a sea of volatility.

It’s backed by Parthian Partners and licensed by the SEC, which makes it a go-to for professionals who value consistency over hype. The user interface? Surprisingly elegant for a product that started out so… formal.

And here’s a bonus: it now includes shares from the Nigerian Stock Exchange, so even conservative investors can dip a toe in equities.

4. Bamboo ( 4.3 | 1 Million+ Downloads)

Your passport to U.S. markets—without leaving Nigeria.

Founded by Richmond Bassey and Yanmo Omorogbe, Bamboo democratizes access to NYSE and NASDAQ. You can buy fractional shares, monitor your portfolio with real-time data, and—thanks to BVN integration—access your account from anywhere in the world.

One thing users love? No need for a U.S. bank account or shady workarounds. Bamboo’s legit and seamless.

If you’ve ever thought, “I wish I’d bought Tesla stock five years ago,” this might be your redemption arc.

3. Cowrywise ( 4.4 | 1 Million+ Downloads)

Mutual funds, but make them sexy.

Cowrywise built its brand on saving—but it’s so much more now. The platform now offers access to mutual funds from various risk categories, managed by professionals and regulated by the SEC.

Want to automate your savings or invest in low-risk funds without the mental gymnastics? Cowrywise handles it. Two-factor authentication, encryption, and future plans to include stock trading make it a quiet giant in the investment space.

Oh, and it’s incredibly user-friendly. Even your auntie who just started using WhatsApp could probably figure it out.

2. PiggyVest ( 4.5 | 1 Million+ Downloads)

Saving? Investing? Both.

PiggyVest is almost a household name now. What started as a savings platform has grown into a hybrid financial tool with investments in bonds, commercial papers, and real estate.

Their secret sauce? Behavioral design. Tools like SafeLock and Target Savings keep users disciplined—without feeling punished.

In H1 2025 alone, they paid out N2.6 trillion to users. That’s not a typo.

Add Flex Dollar for USD savings and the fact that they’re closing in on 7 million users, and it’s easy to see why PiggyVest is Nigeria’s favorite digital piggy bank.

1. Carbon ( 4.0 | 5 Million+ Downloads)

From payday loans to wealth orchestration. You might know Carbon as Paylater, the loan app. But it’s grown up. Now, it offers three investment plans:

Cash Vault : Up to 11% returns

: Up to 11% returns FlexSave : Flexible savings with up to 9%

: Flexible savings with up to 9% Goals Plan: Target-based savings earning up to 9.5%

Combine that with in-app loans, payments, and bill services—and you’ve got a full-suite digital bank. Co-founded by Ngozi and Chijioke Dozie, Carbon blends convenience and financial growth like no other.

With 5 million downloads, it’s proof that Nigerians love tools that combine simplicity with real financial results.

What’s the Best Investment App for You?

Here’s the truth: it depends on your lifestyle and risk appetite.

If you’re just starting out? PiggyVest or Cowrywise feels like home.

If you want global exposure? Bamboo and Chaka open those doors.

For crypto explorers? Quidax is the way in.

Need ultra-low-risk, stable instruments? I-Invest or Wealth.ng might be better fits.

Want it all—stocks, crypto, savings, loans? Carbon or Trove offer the buffet.

There’s no one-size-fits-all anymore, and maybe that’s a good thing.

The Bigger Picture

This surge in digital investment tools didn’t happen by accident. It was born from necessity—outdated banks, rising inflation, and a youth-driven demand for smarter money tools. And let’s be honest, who has time for paper forms and hidden fees?

Today’s business-class Nigerians—whether building a family legacy, side-hustling from Lekki, or running a fintech startup in Yaba—are looking for tools that match their pace and ambition. And these platforms? They’re rising to the challenge.

Final Word

In 2025, investing in Nigeria isn’t about waiting to “have more money.” It’s about starting where you are. The biggest names in the market—Carbon, PiggyVest, Bamboo, Cowrywise—have made it easier than ever to build financial resilience, one smart decision at a time.

So whether you’re sipping espresso in Ikoyi, stuck in third mainland traffic, or lounging in a co-working space in Abuja, your financial future could be just one app away. You just have to pick one.