UAE exit from OPEC signals need for Nigerian oil strategy reassessment

Key Points

Energy expert Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry stated that the United Arab Emirates’ exit from OPEC “signals the need for Nigeria to reassess its oil strategy and prioritise national economic interests”.

The UAE officially left the cartel on Friday to “prioritise national interests, maximise oil production, expand its market share and escape the production quotas”.

The departure follows similar exits by Qatar, Ecuador, and Angola, raising concerns regarding the long-term “cohesion and influence” of the group.

Dr. Gillis-Harry suggested that Nigeria should aim to “ramp up production to about four million barrels per day” and prioritize domestic refining.

While the UAE’s move offers lessons, the expert noted that “Nigeria might not yet be in a position to exit OPEC due to structural and policy constraints”.

Main Story

The United Arab Emirates’ recent departure from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has prompted calls for Nigeria to pivot toward a more sovereign-focused energy policy.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria, Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry, National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), explained that the UAE’s exit highlights a growing trend where nations prioritize “sovereign decision-making” over alliance-based production quotas.

He noted that the move was specifically intended to allow the UAE to maximize its crude output and expand its global market share—flexibility that is often restricted under OPEC’s current framework.

For Nigeria, the development validates a shift in thinking beyond the restrictive production caps imposed by the cartel. Dr. Gillis-Harry argued that Nigeria should target significantly higher output, specifically aiming for “about four million barrels per day,” with a strategic focus on “allocating a significant portion to domestic refining”.

He maintained that strengthening local capacity would transform Nigeria into a “net exporter of refined petroleum products,” a move that would conserve foreign exchange and spur job creation. However, he cautioned that “Nigeria should focus on improving its production capacity and economic resilience” before considering a full exit from the organization.

The expert also warned that Nigeria could face “increased competition in the global oil market” as non-OPEC producers like the UAE gain more flexibility in pricing.

Furthermore, he pointed out that Nigeria’s “existing forward sales of crude oil” could complicate such a transition, necessitating “careful management to protect national economic benefits”.

Despite these pressures, the PETROAN president emphasized that the global shift is unlikely to harm Nigeria if the government adopts policies that “prioritise long-term economic gains while remaining competitive in the evolving global energy landscape”.

The Issues

OPEC’s long-term “cohesion and influence” are being questioned following a series of high-profile departures.

Nigeria is currently bound by “structural and policy constraints” that may make following the UAE’s lead difficult in the immediate term.

“Increased competition” from non-OPEC producers could pressure Nigeria’s pricing and market share.

“Existing forward sales” of Nigerian crude oil pose a management challenge for any major shift in production strategy.

What’s Being Said

“The UAE’s exit from the OPEC signals the need for Nigeria to reassess its oil strategy and prioritise national economic interests.” — Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry

“Nigeria should focus on improving its production capacity and economic resilience before considering such a move.” — Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry

“Although some pressure may arise, the development is unlikely to have a significantly negative impact on Nigeria if strategic measures are put in place.” — Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry

What’s Next

Nigeria will likely face intensified pressure to increase “local refining capacity” to reduce import dependence.

Policymakers must conduct a review of “existing forward sales” to ensure they do not hinder future production flexibility.

Energy stakeholders are expected to monitor “emerging fractures within the oil alliance” to determine the viability of continued OPEC membership.

The government may explore “strategic measures” to enhance economic resilience against non-OPEC pricing flexibility.

Bottom Line

Sovereign Strategy. The fracturing of OPEC’s influence encourages Nigeria to move away from rigid production quotas and toward a “net exporter” model for refined products to secure its economic future.