Spurs edge Aston Villa to exit relegation zone after crucial away win

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

Tottenham defeat Aston Villa 2-1 to climb out of relegation zone

Spurs record first back-to-back league wins since start of season

Villa struggle offensively, failing to register a first-half shot

Late Emiliano Buendía goal proves only a consolation

Main Story

Tottenham Hotspur secured a vital 2-1 away victory over Aston Villa to move out of the Premier League relegation zone, marking their first consecutive league wins since the opening weeks of the campaign.

Villa, who made seven changes following their UEFA Europa League semi-final defeat to Nottingham Forest, endured a sluggish start as Spurs dominated both in and out of possession. Despite early control, Tottenham initially lacked sharpness in the final third.

The breakthrough came through Conor Gallagher, who capitalised on a partially cleared long throw to fire a low strike from 25 yards—his first goal for the North London club. Spurs maintained pressure, with João Palhinha hitting the post shortly after, before Randal Kolo Muani tested Emiliano Martínez.

Tottenham doubled their lead when Destiny Udogie delivered a precise cross that Richarlison converted with a powerful header, registering his first-ever goal against Villa and energising the away support.

Aston Villa struggled to respond, taking 34 minutes to register their first touch in Tottenham’s penalty area and failing to record a single shot before halftime—a performance that drew frustration from home fans.

Manager Unai Emery delayed substitutions until just before the hour mark, introducing Ollie Watkins as Villa attempted to shift momentum. However, the hosts remained ineffective, recording minimal attacking presence throughout the match.

Tottenham, meanwhile, shifted focus to defensive discipline, managing the game effectively and limiting Villa’s chances. A late stoppage-time header from Emiliano Buendía reduced the deficit but had little impact on the final outcome.

What’s Being Said

“We showed character and discipline today. This is the level we must maintain,” a Spurs camp reaction indicated following the result.

What’s Next

The victory lifts Tottenham above West Ham United and could prove pivotal in their relegation battle, particularly given their strong away form—seven of their last eight league wins have come on the road. Aston Villa, despite the loss, remain within reach of the top five, maintaining a six-point cushion.