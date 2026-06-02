Iran suspends U.S. peace talks as Lebanon conflict escalates

By BizWatch Nigeria Foreign Affairs Desk | June 2, 2026, 09:30 AM

Key Points

Iran has suspended negotiations with the United States over alleged ceasefire violations linked to Israeli military operations in Lebanon

Tehran warned it could close the Strait of Hormuz and halt indirect communications with Washington

Rising tensions triggered a sharp jump in global oil prices amid fears of supply disruptions

Main Story

Iran has suspended ongoing peace negotiations with the United States, citing Israel’s expanding military campaign in Lebanon and what it describes as violations of a broader ceasefire framework involving Washington.

Iranian state-affiliated media reported Monday that Tehran would halt diplomatic exchanges conducted through intermediaries and could move to close the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route. The decision comes amid renewed military activity between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said any violation of the ceasefire in Lebanon should be regarded as a violation across all fronts covered by the agreement.

The latest escalation follows Israel’s announcement that its forces had captured Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon and launched new strikes against Hezbollah-controlled areas in southern Beirut. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu subsequently ordered additional military operations targeting Hezbollah positions.

Meanwhile, military exchanges between the United States and Iran continued over the weekend. U.S. Central Command reported strikes against Iranian air defence systems, drones and command facilities after what it described as aggressive actions by Tehran, including the downing of a U.S. surveillance drone operating over international waters.

The diplomatic setback comes after reports that President Donald Trump had been reviewing amendments to a preliminary peace agreement negotiated between Washington and Tehran.

What’s Being Said

“The United States and Israel bear responsibility for the consequences of any breach of the truce,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in statements carried by state media.

“Iran really wants to make a deal,” President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, insisting negotiations could still be salvaged despite rising tensions.

Independent energy analysts have warned that any disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could significantly impact global energy markets and fuel inflationary pressures worldwide.

What’s Next

Diplomatic intermediaries are expected to continue back-channel efforts aimed at reviving negotiations.

Global markets will closely monitor any Iranian move to restrict shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The White House and regional allies are expected to assess the impact of the latest escalation on broader Middle East security.

The Bottom Line:

The suspension of talks marks a significant setback for efforts to end the conflict and restore regional stability. Any prolonged disruption to diplomacy or energy supply routes could have far-reaching consequences for global oil markets and international trade.