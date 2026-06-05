Ghana loses $200m annually to floods, droughts — GMet

Key points

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) says the country loses about $200 million annually to floods and droughts.

Climate-related disasters, including the 2023 Akosombo Dam spillage and 2015 Accra floods, have caused massive economic losses and displacement.

GMet warns that climate losses will rise without stronger early warning systems and resilience measures.

Main story

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has disclosed that Ghana loses approximately $200 million annually due to the impact of floods and droughts across the country.

The Deputy Director-General of GMet, Ignatius Williams, disclosed during a courtesy visit by the Climate Beyond Borders Caravan (CBBC), an initiative of the People, Planet and Peace Foundation, in Accra.

Williams warned that Ghana is increasingly exposed to climate-related hazards, noting that the economic and human toll of such disasters continues to rise yearly.

He cautioned that without strengthened early warning systems and improved climate resilience strategies, the financial and social losses would continue to escalate.

Citing past disasters, Williams noted that the 2023 Akosombo Dam spillage led to severe flooding that destroyed livelihoods, displaced thousands of families, and resulted in estimated losses of about $141 million.

He also referenced the June 2015 Accra floods, which claimed more than 200 lives and caused economic and food losses estimated at $108 million.

According to him, drought conditions in 2024 affected 135,822 farmers across 571,745 hectares of farmland, significantly impacting agricultural productivity and food security.

Also speaking, Joseph Portuphy said the agency was established to provide timely and reliable meteorological and climate information to support national development and disaster risk reduction.

He explained that GMet’s mandate includes the collection, processing, archiving and dissemination of accurate weather data for sectors such as aviation, maritime operations and agriculture.

Portuphy noted that the agency operates under the Ghana Meteorological Agency Act, 2004 (Act 682), which guides its efforts to protect lives and property through accurate forecasting and climate services.

He added that GMet also works to integrate climate information into national policies to enhance resilience against extreme weather events such as flooding, drought and rising sea levels.

In another presentation, Felicity Ahfianyo said the agency has intensified efforts to align its operations with the standards of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), particularly in data handling and equipment calibration.

She added that GMet remains Ghana’s official authority for meteorological data and ensures that climate information is made accessible to researchers and the public through official publications.

Meanwhile, Osim Kwatia II commended participants of the Climate Beyond Borders Caravan initiative during a reception at his palace.

He stressed the importance of collective action among governments, communities and organisations in addressing climate change challenges.

“We see climate change as a collective challenge and will continue to support efforts aimed at addressing it,” the traditional ruler said.

The issues

Ghana continues to face increasing climate vulnerability, with recurring floods and droughts affecting agriculture, infrastructure and livelihoods. Weak early warning systems and limited resilience infrastructure remain major challenges in reducing disaster impacts and economic losses.

What’s being said

GMet officials say climate disasters are becoming more frequent and costly, urging stronger investment in forecasting systems and national preparedness. Stakeholders also emphasise the need for coordinated action between government, traditional authorities and civil society to mitigate climate risks.

What’s next

Ghana is expected to strengthen its climate monitoring systems, improve early warning dissemination and integrate climate data into national development planning as part of broader resilience-building efforts.

Bottom line

With climate-related disasters costing Ghana millions of dollars annually, experts warn that only sustained investment in early warning systems, infrastructure and coordinated climate action can reduce future losses and protect vulnerable communities.