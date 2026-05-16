Nigeria begins 30-day visa-free entry for Rwandan nationals

Key points:

The Nigeria Immigration Service has commenced implementation of a 30-day visa exemption policy for Rwandan nationals.

The policy follows President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s announcement during the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali and reciprocates Rwanda’s visa-free arrangement for Nigerians.

Nigerian authorities say the initiative is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, promoting tourism, and enhancing intra-African mobility and economic cooperation.

Main story

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the immediate implementation of a 30-day visa exemption policy for citizens of Rwanda entering Nigeria.

The directive follows the announcement made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the Africa CEO Forum held in Kigali, Rwanda, where he disclosed Nigeria’s decision to reciprocate Rwanda’s visa-free entry arrangement for Nigerian citizens.

According to a statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer of the NIS, Akinsola Akinlabi, all international entry points, including airports, land borders and seaports, have been directed to commence immediate enforcement of the policy.

Under the arrangement, Rwandan nationals will be permitted to enter Nigeria without a visa for up to 30 days for lawful purposes such as tourism, business and official engagements.

However, the immigration authorities clarified that individuals intending to stay beyond the approved duration must obtain the appropriate visa through a Nigerian Embassy, High Commission, or the Nigeria e-Visa platform.

The issues

The visa exemption policy reflects ongoing efforts by African countries to strengthen regional integration, ease travel restrictions and encourage economic cooperation across the continent.

Analysts say such bilateral arrangements are increasingly becoming important tools for promoting trade, tourism, investment and people-to-people exchanges under broader African integration frameworks.

The development also aligns with continental aspirations under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to enhance mobility and economic collaboration among African nations.

What’s being said

The Nigeria Immigration Service said the initiative demonstrates the growing diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and Rwanda.

According to the Service, the policy is expected to support intra-African mobility, tourism and economic cooperation while strengthening bilateral ties between both countries.

The agency also reiterated its commitment to ensuring safe, orderly and lawful migration in line with international best practices and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

What’s next

Immigration authorities are expected to monitor the implementation of the visa exemption policy across Nigeria’s entry points to ensure smooth compliance.

The arrangement may also pave the way for broader discussions on regional travel facilitation and additional bilateral agreements between Nigeria and other African countries.

Stakeholders in the tourism and business sectors are likely to watch closely for potential increases in travel, trade and investment exchanges between both nations.

Bottom line

Nigeria’s decision to grant 30-day visa-free entry to Rwandan nationals marks another step toward strengthening African integration and diplomatic cooperation.

The policy is expected to improve mobility, deepen bilateral relations and encourage greater economic and cultural exchange between Nigeria and Rwanda.