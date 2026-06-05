Global Equities Markets End Mixed as AI Stock Sell-Off Deepens

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| June 5 , 2026

Key Points

Global equity markets closed mixed as investors reduced exposure to AI-related technology stocks.

Weak earnings-driven sentiment around Broadcom weighed on the Nasdaq and broader technology shares.

Middle East ceasefire developments and lower oil prices supported European equities.

Main Story

Global equity markets traded mixed on Friday as investors balanced easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East against growing concerns over valuations in artificial intelligence-linked stocks.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.73% to a record closing high, supported by gains in healthcare and financial stocks. The S&P 500 added 0.41%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.09% as technology shares came under pressure following a sharp decline in Broadcom shares after disappointing market expectations.

The sell-off in AI-related stocks extended into Asian markets, where major benchmarks traded lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.66%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.81%, and Australia’s ASX 200 lost 0.69% as investors booked profits in technology counters.

European markets outperformed after oil prices retreated and Israel and Lebanon formally agreed to a ceasefire arrangement. The Euro Stoxx 50 advanced 0.82%, while the FTSE 100 gained 0.27%.

In South Africa, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange remained under pressure. The All-Share Index fell 0.47%, while the Top 40 Index lost 0.59%, marking a second consecutive day of declines. Resource and industrial stocks led losses, while financial stocks posted modest gains.

“Market participants remain cautious as they monitor geopolitical developments alongside concerns over stretched valuations in some technology sectors,” market analysts at First National Bank said in a market note.

What’s Being Said

“Investors are increasingly selective in their exposure to artificial intelligence stocks after the sector’s strong rally earlier this year,” analysts at First National Bank stated.

“The easing of tensions in the Middle East has helped reduce risk premiums in energy markets, providing support for European equities,” market strategists noted in a regional market update.

What’s Next

Investors will closely monitor developments in ongoing U.S.-Iran diplomatic discussions.

Markets are expected to focus on upcoming corporate earnings reports from major technology companies.

Oil price movements and the durability of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire could influence risk sentiment in the coming week.

The Bottom Line: The recent pullback in AI-related shares suggests investors are becoming more cautious about stretched technology valuations. While easing geopolitical tensions have supported broader risk appetite, markets remain highly sensitive to earnings performance and developments in the Middle East.