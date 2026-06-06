FG inaugurates committee for Africa tourism and creative economy expo

Key points

The Federal Government has inaugurated a Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Africa Tourism and Creative Economy Expo scheduled for November 2025 in Abuja.

The Expo aims to position Africa’s tourism and creative industries as key drivers of economic growth, trade and regional integration.

The LOC says it will unveil “Agenda 2030,” targeting a rise in Africa’s global trade contribution from 2% to 10%.

Main story

The Federal Government on Wednesday inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the forthcoming Africa Tourism and Creative Economy Expo, scheduled to hold in Abuja from November 24 to 25, 2025.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Mukhtar Yawale Muhammad, described the initiative as a strategic platform to reposition Africa’s cultural, creative and tourism sectors as engines of economic transformation.

Muhammad said the Expo, themed “Optimizing Africa’s Comparative and Competitive Advantage for Accelerated Trade and Economic Growth,” would bring together policymakers, investors, innovators and creatives from across the continent.

He charged members of the committee to deliver a world-class event that showcases Africa’s cultural heritage and creative potential, stressing the need for collaboration, transparency and professionalism in the planning process.

The Chairman of the LOC, Denja Abdullahi, pledged the committee’s commitment to delivering a high-impact event that would reposition Africa’s creative economy on the global stage.

Abdullahi disclosed that the Expo would introduce “Agenda 2030,” a continental framework designed to increase Africa’s share of global trade from 2 per cent to 10 per cent by the end of the decade through targeted investments in tourism and the creative economy.

He commended the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, for what he described as her role in driving data-driven reforms and innovation within the sector.

According to him, the LOC has already commenced stakeholder engagement across Africa, including government institutions and private sector actors, to ensure broad participation in the Expo.

Planned activities for the event include exhibitions, trade fairs, investment workshops, cultural displays, business-to-business (B2B) meetings and peer review sessions for participating African countries.

“As a committee, we’re determined to deliver a measurable, scalable, and impactful event that will not only celebrate Africa’s creative power but also boost intra-African trade under the AfCFTA framework,” Abdullahi said.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the committee throughout the planning and execution of the Expo, which is being organised in partnership with Afrocultour Nigeria Limited.

The issues

Africa’s tourism and creative sectors remain underutilised despite their strong cultural assets and economic potential. Challenges such as limited investment, weak policy coordination and inadequate global visibility continue to hinder the sector’s contribution to GDP and international trade.

What’s being said

Government officials and organisers say the Expo will catalyze unlocking Africa’s creative and tourism potential, strengthening intra-African trade under the AfCFTA framework and attracting global investment into the sector.

What’s next

The LOC is expected to intensify preparations, stakeholder engagement and programme development ahead of the November 2025 Expo, with a focus on delivering a high-level continental gathering in Abuja.

Bottom line

The planned Africa Tourism and Creative Economy Expo is being positioned as a major continental platform to harness Africa’s cultural and creative assets for economic growth, trade expansion and global competitiveness.