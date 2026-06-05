Kore Solar bags award for outstanding solar energy solutions firm

Key points

Solar energy solution firm Kore Solar has won the award for ‘outstanding solar energy solutions firm’ in Nigeria.

The award was presented by the national body of the National Polytechnic Students (NAPS) on Thursday, June 4.

An independent assessment conducted by the NAPS award committee recognized the firm’s contribution to affordable energy solutions.

The company provides sustainable services including solar electricity, inverters/UPS, street lights, and water systems.

Operations Manager Mrs. Omolola Alao affirmed that the recognition will drive the organization’s pursuit of further accomplishments in the renewable energy sector.

Main Story

A solar energy solution firm, Kore Solar, has bagged the award for ‘outstanding solar energy solutions firm’ in Nigeria following its immense contribution to affordable energy solutions. The award was presented by the national body of the National Polytechnic Students (NAPS) on Thursday, June 4.

Presenting the award at the headquarters in Lagos, the NAPS delegation led by Com. Rasheed Ibrahim Ajibade and Com. Agbaje Wasiu explained that the recognition followed the company’s contribution to providing businesses and homes with clean, reliable, and affordable energy solutions. Com.

Wasiu explained that the body’s award committee conducted an independent assessment of the solar company among other companies in Nigeria and is proud of Kore Solar’s commitment to energy.

In his remarks, Kore Solar’s Managing Director, Mr. Kayode Raji, who was represented by the Operations Manager, Mrs. Omolola Alao, expressed the company’s sincere gratitude to the national body for recognising their efforts, especially toward the development of the sustainable energy and power sector in Nigeria.

The operations manager highlighted that the company is not just an innovative solutions provider but also an enhanced value-added service provider to the solar energy industry. She further stated that the company’s vision is focused on accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy future by providing businesses with clean, reliable, and affordable energy solutions.

Concluding, Alao affirmed that the recognition would further propel the organisation’s determination for noteworthy accomplishments and a prosperous renewable energy business throughout Nigeria.

The Issues

Accelerating the national transition to a sustainable energy future through the deployment of stable renewable energy options.

Deepening access to affordable solar home solutions to achieve equitable energy sufficiency across Nigeria.

Maintaining technical excellence and professionalism by deploying highly skilled engineers and technicians for renewable energy installations.

What’s Being Said

Highlighting the company’s sustainable impact across Nigerian communities, Com. Agbaje Wasiu stated: “We are presenting this award to your firm in recognition of your exceptional dedication to delivering innovative, reliable and sustainable solar energy solutions that power homes, businesses and communities across Nigeria”

Commending the firm’s adherence to industry standards, Wasiu added: “Your commitment to excellence, sustainability, and national development sets the standard of trust and professionalism.”

Expressing the firm’s appreciation for the student body’s recognition, Operations Manager Mrs. Omolola Alao said: “We are very honoured to have received this award. It clearly demonstrates the company’s commitment for a better environment, deepening access to affordable solar home solutions and its effort in promoting clean, affordable and equitable energy sufficiency in Nigeria.”

Outlining the company’s product line, operational timeline, and long-term vision, Alao stated: “We deal with solar electricity, inverters/UPS, street lights, and water systems. Our vision is to reliably power up Nigeria and by extension Africa – one home/business at a time. We are a dedicated team of seasoned professionals in the field of solar energy with vast experience spanning over a decade.”

Reaffirming the efficiency of solar infrastructure and the technical readiness of the company’s workforce, she noted: “We are ready to lead Nigerians into the future of alternative power. Solar energy has proven to be the most stable form of renewable energy. We can assure Nigerians that our highly efficient solar panels are available to convert sunlight into usable energy power appliances. We also have seasoned engineers and technicians who have versatile skills in the field of renewable energy solutions.”

What’s Next

Kore Solar will look to scale its deployment of alternative power systems to more homes and businesses across Nigeria and Africa.

The company’s engineering teams will continue utilizing efficient solar panels to convert sunlight into usable power for consumer appliances.

The management will leverage this continental recognition to advance its long-term business goals in the sustainable energy market.

Bottom Line

Kore Solar has received the ‘outstanding solar energy solutions firm’ award from the National Polytechnic Students body in Lagos, recognizing the company’s decade-long commitment to delivering affordable solar home solutions, street lights, and power systems across Nigeria.