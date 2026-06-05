SpaceX Targets Historic IPO With $1.75 Trillion Valuation

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 5, 2026

Key Points

SpaceX is reportedly seeking to raise $75 billion through an initial public offering priced at $135 per share

The proposed listing would value the company at between $1.75 trillion and $2 trillion, potentially making it one of the world’s most valuable publicly traded companies

Starlink remains SpaceX’s strongest profit driver, contributing the majority of the group’s operating earnings

Main Story

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) is preparing for what could become the largest initial public offering in history, with plans to raise approximately $75 billion at a valuation ranging between $1.75 trillion and $2 trillion.

The proposed transaction would involve the sale of about 555 million shares at a fixed price of $135 each, according to reports cited by Bloomberg Intelligence. If completed at that valuation, SpaceX would immediately rank among the most valuable publicly listed companies globally, joining the ranks of major technology giants.

Investor appetite appears strong ahead of the planned offering. Reports indicate that fundraising efforts in Asia have attracted significant demand, with Japanese and South Korean investors showing substantial interest in the transaction.

Under the proposed structure, public investors would receive Class A shares carrying one vote per share, while founder and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk would retain Class B super-voting shares, preserving effective control of the company after listing.

The company’s valuation is largely anchored on the performance of Starlink, its satellite internet business. SpaceX reported revenue of $18.7 billion in 2025, representing a 33% year-on-year increase. However, the group recorded a net loss of $4.94 billion following the consolidation of artificial intelligence company xAI into its operations earlier this year.

Starlink remains the group’s most profitable division, generating billions of dollars in operating profit and serving more than 10 million subscribers across over 160 countries. The business continues to provide a recurring revenue stream that many analysts view as central to the company’s long-term valuation.

The IPO comes as SpaceX expands beyond launch services and satellite communications into artificial intelligence infrastructure, a move expected to significantly increase its capital requirements in the coming years.

What’s Being Said

“SpaceX’s proposed valuation reflects investor confidence in its unique position across space transportation, satellite connectivity and emerging AI infrastructure,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts said in market commentary.

“Starlink continues to demonstrate the commercial viability of large-scale satellite broadband, providing a strong foundation for future growth initiatives,” industry analysts noted in assessments of the company’s earnings profile.

What’s Next

Investors will closely monitor final regulatory filings and listing documentation ahead of the proposed offering

Market participants will assess whether demand remains strong enough to support one of the largest valuations ever assigned to a newly listed company

The planned listing is expected to serve as a key test of investor appetite for large-scale technology and AI-related offerings

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: If completed at the reported valuation, SpaceX’s IPO would mark a defining moment for global capital markets. The transaction will not only test investor confidence in the space economy but also reveal how much value public markets are willing to assign to companies positioned at the intersection of aerospace, telecommunications and artificial intelligence.