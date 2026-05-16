INEC confirms submission of membership registers by all 22 political parties

Key points:

The Independent National Electoral Commission says all 22 registered political parties have submitted their membership registers in compliance with the Electoral Act 2026.

The submissions followed an extension granted by the commission after concerns raised by political parties over the original timeline.

INEC says it will begin verification of the registers as part of preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Main story

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that all 22 registered political parties in Nigeria have successfully submitted their membership registers in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday by the Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna.

According to INEC, the submissions were completed on May 8, 2026, two days ahead of the extended deadline approved by the commission following complaints from political parties regarding the original timetable for the 2027 general elections.

The commission explained that the extension was granted after a meeting held with political parties on March 24, 2026, where stakeholders expressed concerns over the timeline contained in the revised schedule of activities for the elections.

INEC subsequently adjusted the deadline for the submission of party membership registers from April 21 to May 10, 2026, to align with Section 77(4) of the Electoral Act 2026 and the actual dates fixed by parties for their primary elections.

The commission also approved the conduct of party primaries between April 23 and May 30, 2026, while requiring parties to submit their registers at least 21 days before their respective primaries.

The issues

The submission and verification of party membership registers are critical components of Nigeria’s electoral process, particularly in ensuring compliance with legal requirements governing political party primaries.

Electoral stakeholders have repeatedly raised concerns over transparency in party membership records, internal democracy, and adherence to election timelines ahead of major polls.

INEC’s decision to extend the deadline reflects ongoing efforts to balance strict legal compliance with practical realities faced by political parties during preparations for the 2027 elections.

The verification process is also expected to play a key role in preventing disputes over party primaries and candidate eligibility.

What’s being said

The Independent National Electoral Commission said all registered political parties complied with the submission requirement within the approved timeframe.

According to the commission, the submitted registers will undergo verification processes in accordance with the Electoral Act 2026.

INEC reiterated its commitment to conducting “free, fair, credible and inclusive elections” as preparations for the 2027 general elections continue.

What’s next

The commission is expected to commence detailed verification of the submitted membership registers to ensure compliance with electoral laws and party regulations.

Political parties are also expected to proceed with their primary elections within the approved timeline ahead of candidate nominations for the 2027 polls.

Observers say INEC’s management of the verification and primary election process will be closely monitored as the country gradually moves into the next election cycle.

Bottom line

The successful submission of membership registers by all 22 political parties marks another major milestone in preparations for Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

With the deadline met and verification set to begin, attention will now shift to party primaries and INEC’s broader efforts to ensure a credible electoral process.