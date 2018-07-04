Trump-Putin Summit Expected to Ease Tensions Between US, Russia

U.S. Republican lawmakers met Russia’s foreign minister and parliamentary counterparts in Moscow on Tuesday, expressing hopes that a presidential summit this month will ease tensions.
The visit comes as Putin and Trump prepare for their first summit amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Russia over alleged Kremlin meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and over the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria. Trump’s repeatedly said he wants to improve ties with Russia. U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton met with Putin at the Kremlin last week to lay the groundwork for the talks.
Members of the delegation said before the trip that they hoped to speak with the Russian president. Putin has no plans to meet with the group, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call Tuesday.