US DOJ Serves Glencore Ltd Subpoena Concerning Operations in Nigeria

Switzerland-based trading company Glencore Ltd, a subsidiary of Glencore plc, received on Monday a subpoena from the US Department of Justice, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The subpoena requires the company “to produce documents and other records with respect to compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and United States money laundering statutes.”

The order is related to Glencore’s operational business in Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Venezuela from 2007 to present.

“Glencore is reviewing the subpoena and will provide further information in due course as appropriate,” the company said.

No further details were given.