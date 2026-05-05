Troops neutralise two terrorists, dismantle camp in Zamfara forest operation

Key points

Troops neutralise two terrorists during clearance operation in Zamfara

Several hideouts cleared across Talata Mafara and Maradun LGAs

Arms and logistics, including AK-47 rifle and motorcycle, recovered

Main story

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation FANSAN YAMMA have neutralised two suspected terrorists and dismantled their hideouts during a coordinated clearance operation in Zamfara State.

According to an operational update made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the offensive was carried out on Monday within the Bagega–Sunke forest corridor, a known enclave for armed groups.

The report disclosed that troops conducted sweeping operations across multiple locations, including Maikwanuga village in Talata Mafara Local Government Area, as well as Gidan Dawa, Magami Didi, and Tungar Magaji villages in Maradun Local Government Area.

Troops reportedly made contact with the insurgents at Tungar Magaji, where superior firepower forced the terrorists to retreat.

“Two terrorists were neutralised during the encounter,” the report stated.

In the aftermath of the operation, troops recovered one AK-47 rifle bearing registration number NE 3774, a magazine loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and a motorcycle believed to have been used for mobility by the group.

The military said the operation forms part of sustained efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and restore security across vulnerable communities in Zamfara.

The issues

Zamfara State remains one of the epicentres of banditry and terrorist activities in Nigeria’s North-West, with forested areas serving as operational bases for armed groups. Persistent insecurity has disrupted livelihoods, displaced communities, and strained local security architecture.

What’s being said

Military authorities maintain that ongoing operations under Operation FANSAN YAMMA are yielding results, with troops intensifying clearance missions and targeting key strongholds of terrorist elements.

What’s next

Security forces are expected to sustain clearance operations and expand surveillance across forest corridors to prevent regrouping by fleeing insurgents. Continued collaboration with local communities and intelligence gathering will be critical to long-term stability.

Bottom line

The latest operation signals incremental gains in the fight against insecurity in Zamfara, but sustained military pressure and broader security strategies will be essential to achieving lasting peace in the region.