Troops foil Lakurawa attack on Sokoto border community

Key Points

Nigerian Army troops repelled an attempted attack by Lakurawa terrorists in Gudu LGA.

The attackers reportedly attempted to abduct residents and rustle livestock.

Troops recovered the animals and pushed the attackers towards the Nigeria-Niger border.

Main Story

Troops of the 8 Division Garrison of the Nigerian Army have prevented an attempted attack by the Lakurawa terrorist group on Bachaka, a border community in Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

A credible military source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that troops operating from the Forward Operations Base (FOB) Bachaka engaged the attackers after they attempted to enter the community.

The source said the terrorists were attempting to kidnap residents and steal livestock when troops moved to confront them.

According to the source, the confrontation led to an exchange of gunfire, forcing the attackers to withdraw and abandon the livestock they had taken.

The troops subsequently recovered the animals and moved the terrorists back towards Makera village along the Nigeria-Niger border.

The source said the recovered livestock were handed over to a community leader, Alhaji Aminu Bachaka, for further action.

He credited the troops’ rapid response and continued surveillance with preventing casualties and damage to property in the community.

The source also praised residents for providing timely information to the security forces and urged them to maintain the cooperation.

He said the military had introduced proactive measures aimed at protecting residents and their property, particularly in vulnerable farming communities.

The Issues

Bachaka’s location along the Nigeria-Niger border exposes the community to security risks involving armed groups operating across the border region.

The attempted attack also highlights the continuing threat posed by kidnapping and livestock theft to residents of farming communities.

What’s Being Said

The military source commended the troops for their response, describing their action as swift and professional.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and continue providing security agencies with information about suspicious activities.

What’s Next

Security personnel are expected to maintain surveillance around Bachaka and other vulnerable communities in the area.

Residents have also been encouraged to remain alert and continue cooperating with security forces.

Bottom Line

Nigerian Army troops stopped an attempted Lakurawa attack on Bachaka after engaging the attackers and forcing them to abandon livestock reportedly taken from the community.