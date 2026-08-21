Don Jazzy says Ayra Starr changed his life

Key Points

Don Jazzy praised Ayra Starr for the impact she has had on his life.

The Mavin boss recalled discovering her through an Instagram freestyle.

Ayra Starr released her third album, Starrgirl, on Aug. 14.

Main Story

Nigerian music executive and record producer Michael Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has credited Afrobeats singer Sarah Aderibigbe, known professionally as Ayra Starr, with having a major impact on his life.

Don Jazzy made the remark on X while responding to a fan who praised his contribution to Ayra Starr’s career.

The Mavin Records boss said discovering the singer through one of her social media freestyles had also changed his own life.

He recalled the moment he first encountered her performance online and expressed his appreciation for the journey they had taken since then.

The music executive wrote that Ayra Starr had been “nothing but a dream Starrgirl” since joining his record label.

Don Jazzy discovered Ayra Starr through her social media freestyles before signing her to Mavin Records, where she went on to establish herself as one of Nigeria’s prominent Afrobeats artistes.

Ayra Starr released her third studio album, Starrgirl, on Aug. 14.

The 16-track project includes collaborations with Nigerian artistes Wizkid and Rema, as well as international artistes ZAYN, Leon Thomas, kwn, Theodora and Danny Ocean.

Wizkid features on “Gimme Dat”, while Rema appears on “Who’s Dat Girl”.

The Issues

Ayra Starr’s career has grown significantly since she was discovered through social media, with her music reaching audiences beyond Nigeria.

Her progression also highlights the role of record labels and talent discovery in developing emerging artistes into internationally recognised performers.

What’s Being Said

“She has most definitely changed my own life too. I bless the day I was shown her Instagram freestyle o. And she has been nothing but a dream Starrgirl.” — Don Jazzy

What’s Next

Ayra Starr’s latest album will continue to build on her growing international profile, with its collaborations bringing together Nigerian and global artistes.

Bottom Line

Don Jazzy says Ayra Starr has also transformed his life, recalling how her Instagram freestyle led to her discovery and eventual signing to Mavin Records.