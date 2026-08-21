Football transfer window 2026: 20 biggest completed deals of the summer

By Boluwatiife Oshadiya | August 21, 2026

KEY POINTS

Morgan Rogers became the most expensive British player in history after joining Chelsea from Aston Villa for £117m — eclipsing the previous record of £116m set by Elliot Anderson just weeks earlier

Premier League clubs have collectively committed more than £2.14 billion this summer, with Chelsea (£348m), Tottenham (£228m), Arsenal (£151m) and Manchester City (£151m) leading the spending

Ivory Coast teenager Yan Diomandé joined Real Madrid for up to £120m from RB Leipzig, making him the most expensive African footballer in history

The window — which opened on June 15 — remains open until September 1, 2026 at 11pm BST, and further major moves are still in active negotiation

This transfer window has already surpassed 2025 at every level: the top five confirmed deals alone — Rogers, Anderson, Diomandé, Tonali and Fernandes — total more than £580m

THE STORY

The 2026 summer transfer window has rewritten the record books at a pace that has left even hardened football economists scrambling. From the moment the window opened on June 15, just days after the 2026 FIFA World Cup concluded in the United States, the elite clubs of European football have been moving at extraordinary speed — and extraordinary cost.

Chelsea shattered the record for the most expensive British player not once but effectively twice in the same summer: Manchester City set a benchmark of £116m for Elliot Anderson, only for Chelsea to surpass it within weeks by paying £117m to Aston Villa for Morgan Rogers. Across the continent, Real Madrid’s £115.7m acquisition of 19-year-old Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomandé has simultaneously rewritten the record for the most expensive African footballer in history.

By the morning of August 20, 2026 — with 12 days still remaining in the window — Premier League clubs alone had committed more than £2.14 billion in gross transfer fees, according to figures compiled by The Guardian and corroborated by Sky Sports. Chelsea are leading all clubs in European football with commitments of £348m, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur at £228m. Arsenal and Manchester City have each invested £151m.

The business of this window is not confined to a single club or a single country. It has swept across the continent, with Newcastle United gutted of Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon in a single summer that will reshape the Premier League title conversation. Tottenham Hotspur, in just six weeks, have made arguably the most aggressive statement of ambition in their modern history.

2026 SUMMER TRANSFER WINDOW — 20 BIGGEST COMPLETED DEALS

Source: Football365, Sky Sports, Fabrizio Romano, David Ornstein, club announcements | As of August 20, 2026

# Player From To Reported Fee 1 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa Chelsea £117m 2 Elliot Anderson Nottingham Forest Manchester City £116m 3 Yan Diomandé RB Leipzig Real Madrid £115.7m (€125m + add-ons) 4 Sandro Tonali Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur £92.5m + £7.5m add-ons 5 Mateus Fernandes West Ham United Tottenham Hotspur £85m 6 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle United Arsenal £75m 7 Anthony Gordon Newcastle United Barcelona £68.8m 8 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace Chelsea £52.2m 9 Johan Manzambi Freiburg Aston Villa £51.6m 10 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton Tottenham Hotspur £51.6m 11 Marco Palestra Atalanta Chelsea £49m 12 Andrey Santos Chelsea Manchester United ~£48–50m 13 Maghnes Akliouche Monaco PSG €50m (~£43m) 14 James Trafford Manchester City Leeds United £40.2m 15 Piero Hincapié Bayer Leverkusen Arsenal £34.5m 16 Gonzalo García Real Madrid Fulham £34.4m 17 Christos Tzolis Club Brugge Arsenal £34m 18 Ousmane Diomande Sporting CP Nottingham Forest £34.4m 19 Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea Como £25.8m 20 Shea Charles Southampton Fulham £26.1m

THE DEALS — RANKED

1. Morgan Rogers — Aston Villa to Chelsea | £117m

This is the transfer that has defined the summer. Rogers, 23, arrived at Stamford Bridge as the most expensive British footballer in the history of the game, surpassing by £1m the fee paid by Manchester City for Elliot Anderson just weeks earlier.

The England midfielder, who played every minute of England’s run to the 2026 World Cup bronze-medal match, was pursued by Arsenal, who were eventually unwilling to match Villa’s asking price. It was Chelsea’s new manager Xabi Alonso — appointed on a four-year deal after leaving Bayer Leverkusen — who proved decisive. According to The Athletic, Alonso phoned Rogers personally on July 17, and personal terms were agreed the same day.

“I’m so excited. For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I’ve always admired since I was a kid. I’m really excited about the project with the new manager, the players we’ve got and where the club is heading.” — Morgan Rogers, upon signing for Chelsea

Alonso, speaking from Chelsea’s pre-season tour of Australia, confirmed he was ready to build around Rogers alongside Cole Palmer.

“Morgan Rogers was a great signing. He will link really well with Cole Palmer. I am delighted to have him and I’m sure he will have an almost instant impact.” — Xabi Alonso, Chelsea Manager

2. Elliot Anderson — Nottingham Forest to Manchester City | £116m

Anderson’s move to the Etihad Stadium was confirmed on July 23 and, for a period of roughly two weeks, made him the most expensive British footballer in history. It was also the first major signing of the new Manchester City era — the post-Pep Guardiola era — under incoming manager Enzo Maresca, himself arriving from Chelsea.

Anderson, 23, had flourished at Nottingham Forest after joining from Newcastle in 2024. He played every Premier League game for Forest last season, making 37 starts, scoring four goals and recording four assists. At the 2026 World Cup, he was a cornerstone of England’s run to third place alongside Declan Rice, leading the squad in duels won, recoveries and successful tackles.

“City are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the squad they have is amazing. As soon as I knew they wanted me, I was absolutely determined to make this move happen. As a footballer, you want to test yourself at the highest level.” — Elliot Anderson, upon joining Manchester City

Manchester City director of football Hugo Viana described Anderson as one of the outstanding young midfield talents in the world.

“Elliot is one of the outstanding young midfield talents in world football right now. He offers energy, outstanding work rate and an exceptional range of passing. At just 23, there is plenty of opportunity for development and we feel he can become a complete midfielder.” — Hugo Viana, Manchester City Director of Football

3. Yan Diomandé — RB Leipzig to Real Madrid | £115.7m (€125m base)

Real Madrid’s signing of Diomandé, confirmed on August 6, has been the window’s most historic transfer for African football. The 19-year-old Ivory Coast winger, who joined Leipzig barely 16 months ago by activating a €20m release clause from Leganés in Spain, has signed a seven-year deal with Los Blancos that will keep him at the club until June 2033.

The fixed fee of €125m (approximately £115.7m) — with a further €15m in achievable add-ons taking the potential package to £120m — surpasses the record previously held by compatriot Nicolas Pépé, who joined Arsenal from Lille in 2019 for €80m. It also represents the single most expensive purchase in Real Madrid’s history, surpassing even the £88.5m paid for Jude Bellingham in 2023.

Paris Saint-Germain had been in advanced negotiations for Diomandé before ultimately withdrawing. Liverpool also expressed serious interest but were unwilling to match Leipzig’s demands. Real Madrid, under manager José Mourinho, moved decisively after Diomandé impressed at the World Cup, where he became the youngest player in Ivory Coast history to start a tournament match at just 19 years and 212 days.

“On behalf of Roc Nation Sports International, we want to extend our congratulations to Yan on completing this historic move to Real Madrid. This is your moment, and we are so proud of your incredible journey on and off the pitch. You are an inspiration to so many people back home and around the world.” — Michael Yormark, President, Roc Nation Sports International

4. Sandro Tonali — Newcastle United to Tottenham Hotspur | £92.5m + add-ons

Tonali’s move to Tottenham was confirmed on July 6 and represents a club-record acquisition for Spurs. The initial fee of £92.5m could rise to £100m with achievable add-ons. The Italian midfielder, 26, had been at Newcastle since 2023 after his blockbuster move from AC Milan, serving a 10-month betting ban before returning to become one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe.

Arsenal had been the first to make an approach for Tonali during the January window, though Newcastle made clear then that no January sale would be sanctioned. When the summer window opened, Tottenham moved faster and with greater financial conviction than their north London rivals, who ultimately redirected their midfield resources toward Bruno Guimarães.

The signing is among the most significant in Tottenham’s history. No non-Champions League club has spent at this level in recent Premier League transfer history.

5. Mateus Fernandes — West Ham United to Tottenham Hotspur | £85m

Within days of completing the Tonali deal, Tottenham returned to the market with another major midfield investment. Fernandes, the Portuguese international, joined from West Ham for £85m — a fee that would rank among the biggest in Spurs history in any other summer. Together, Tonali and Fernandes represent a midfield outlay of more than £177m in a single window.

Football365’s roundup of the summer’s biggest deals placed Tottenham as the window’s most aggressive single-club spender, with £229.5m committed — a figure that reflects not just the cost of the two midfielders but also the addition of Jan Paul van Hecke and others.

6. Bruno Guimarães — Newcastle United to Arsenal | £75m

The departure of Guimarães from St James’ Park was one of the most debated pieces of business in the window. Arsenal, the defending Premier League champions, paid £75m for the Brazil international, completing a deal that David Ornstein of The Athletic confirmed after earlier rejections of a verbal approach below £60m.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was particularly effusive about the acquisition, viewing Guimarães as the final piece in a midfield capable of competing at the very highest level.

“I think he describes himself as a warrior. He’s a warrior with tremendous quality, intuition, leadership and charisma that is going to help us. It is going to really ignite something different in the team.” — Mikel Arteta, Arsenal Manager

Notably, Arsenal had initially explored signing Sandro Tonali before being deterred by the £100m asking price. Paul Scholes, speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, declared Guimarães the better piece of business.

“I think Bruno Guimarães will make Arsenal a better football team.” — Paul Scholes, former Manchester United midfielder

7. Anthony Gordon — Newcastle United to Barcelona | £68.8m

Newcastle have been one of the biggest sellers of the summer, and the loss of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona for £68.8m completes what amounts to a dismantling of their first-choice midfield and attacking spine. The England winger, who had been one of the Premier League’s standout performers, joins Gordon Ramsay, Tonali and Guimarães in departing St James’ Park this summer.

Barcelona’s acquisition of Gordon, together with the arrivals of Rodri from Manchester City and others, signals a significant reinvestment drive at the Catalan club.

8. Maxence Lacroix — Crystal Palace to Chelsea | £52.2m

Chelsea’s defensive recruitment has been among the most active in the window. Lacroix, 26, arrived from Crystal Palace for £52.2m as Xabi Alonso moved to address a defensive unit he felt needed strengthening. The French centre-back, who also attracted interest from Real Madrid, represents a shift in Chelsea’s recruitment profile — he is the oldest signing made by the club’s hierarchy since 2022.

9. Johan Manzambi — Freiburg to Aston Villa | £51.6m

Aston Villa’s summer has not only been defined by selling Rogers. The club have reinvested significantly in their squad, with Manzambi arriving from Freiburg for a reported £51.6m — a figure that could rise to £59.5m with add-ons. The attacking midfielder has been one of the Bundesliga’s most dynamic performers and forms part of Villa’s ambition to remain competitive in the Premier League and European football.

10. Jan Paul van Hecke — Brighton to Tottenham Hotspur | £51.6m

Brighton have again proved their ability to sell assets at premium value while replacing them at a fraction of the cost. Van Hecke joined Tottenham for £51.6m as Spurs bolstered a defence that has historically been one of their weaker areas. In a symmetrical piece of business, Brighton subsequently signed Luka Vušković from Tottenham for £46m.

11–20: The Next Tier of Major Deals

The remaining transfers on this list are no less significant in the broader market context. Marco Palestra joined Chelsea from Atalanta for £49m as part of the Blues’ extraordinary squad rebuild. Andrey Santos returned to his homeland — Manchester United — from Chelsea in a deal worth approximately £48–50m, signalling a tactical shift in the Red Devils’ midfield. Maghnes Akliouche’s move from Monaco to PSG for €50m represents one of France’s most notable domestic business deals of the summer.

James Trafford’s £40.2m move from Manchester City to Leeds United makes him one of the most expensive goalkeepers in the history of English football. Arsenal have continued strengthening throughout the window, adding Piero Hincapié (£34.5m, Bayer Leverkusen) and Christos Tzolis (£34m, Club Brugge) to a squad already bolstered by Guimarães. Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have reinvested a portion of the Elliot Anderson windfall into Ousmane Diomande from Sporting CP for £34.4m — a deal that strengthens their defensive options for the campaign ahead.

THE ISSUES

The Premier League’s Structural Dominance

The 2026 summer window has crystallised a structural reality that European football’s governing bodies have long debated: the Premier League’s revenue advantage is now so significant that its clubs can outspend their Continental rivals on a sustained basis, not just in isolated cases.

Of the 20 biggest completed transfers in the summer of 2026, 14 involve Premier League clubs either as buyers or sellers. English clubs have committed more than £2.14 billion in gross transfer fees — and the window still has 12 days to run as of this writing. Eight of the 12 most expensive Premier League signings this summer have involved domestic deals, reflecting a growing pattern of wealth redistribution within the same league.

The transfer fee records of multiple clubs have been broken simultaneously. Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City have all surpassed their own records in a single window. Beyond the Big Six, Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton and Leeds United have also set new records.

Newcastle United’s Summer of Dispossession

Perhaps no club illustrates the structural tensions of the modern transfer market more vividly than Newcastle United. In the course of a single summer, they have sold Elliot Anderson (£116m, Manchester City), Sandro Tonali (£92.5m, Tottenham), Bruno Guimarães (£75m, Arsenal) and Anthony Gordon (£68.8m, Barcelona) — a combined outflow of more than £350m. Their net spend for the window has shown a profit of more than £88m.

The irony is profound. Newcastle, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, were once projected to become the Premier League’s dominant financial force. Instead, they have in one window become Europe’s primary talent exporter. Whether the club can rebuild — and retain its best players in future windows — represents one of English football’s most compelling unresolved questions.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The scale of the 2026 summer window has prompted wide-ranging commentary from analysts, managers and football economists across the sport.

“Chelsea have barely finished their Chelsea things even when they have no Champions League football. The spending at the very top of the Premier League is now at a level that makes it structurally inaccessible to virtually any other European league.” — Football365, in their summary of the window’s biggest 20 deals, published August 20, 2026

Yahoo Sports’ reporting on the net spend picture across all 20 Premier League clubs noted a striking pattern: almost £785m has been spent on players moving between English top-flight clubs, with the Big Six alone spending £546.5m on players from rival Premier League sides in the summer alone.

Transfer reporters Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein — whose ‘Here We Go’ and confirmed deal reporting remains the primary real-time authority on completed and advancing transfers — have both confirmed the major deals listed in this article. Romano in particular has flagged multiple deals still in active negotiation as of August 20, including Manchester United’s pursuit of Carlos Baleba (Brighton) and Tottenham’s advancing talks for Savinho and Omar Marmoush from Manchester City.

“I think he describes himself as a warrior — a warrior with tremendous quality and intuition and leadership and charisma that is going to help us ignite something different in the team.” — Mikel Arteta, Arsenal Manager, on Bruno Guimarães

BIG DEALS STILL BEING NEGOTIATED

With 12 days remaining before the Premier League’s September 1 deadline, several major transfer stories remain unresolved. BizWatch Nigeria lists the confirmed negotiations — these are not completed deals and should not be treated as such.

Carlos Baleba — Brighton to Manchester United (Not Yet Completed)

Manchester United have submitted an offer in the region of £60m with add-ons for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba. Talks are ongoing as of August 20. Fabrizio Romano has reported on developments around United’s pursuit, but no agreement has been announced and no medical has been scheduled.

Julián Álvarez — Atlético Madrid (Transfer Saga — Not Done)

Álvarez has publicly expressed a desire to leave Atlético Madrid, with Barcelona cited as his preferred destination. Atlético have repeatedly stated their intention not to sell, and Real Madrid reportedly had a significant bid rejected. The situation remains a major unresolved story as the window approaches its close.

Gabriel Martinelli — Arsenal (Not Done)

Al-Hilal have reportedly identified Martinelli as a priority target. However, Arsenal have not sanctioned any sale and the Brazilian winger remains a Gunners player as of August 20.

Curtis Jones — Liverpool to Inter Milan (Negotiations)

Inter Milan submitted a bid worth approximately €30m for Jones, with the total package potentially rising to €35m. Liverpool are reported to value the England midfielder higher, with talks ongoing. No agreement has been announced.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Premier League transfer window closes on September 1, 2026 at 11pm BST — giving clubs 12 days from today’s date to complete further business

Manchester United’s pursuit of Carlos Baleba (Brighton) is the most active major negotiation in English football as of August 20, per Fabrizio Romano

The Julián Álvarez situation at Atlético Madrid could become one of the defining sagas of deadline week, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and others remaining linked

Tottenham are reportedly advancing talks for Savinho and Omar Marmoush from Manchester City — deals that, if completed, would take Spurs’ summer outlay beyond £300m

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line: The 2026 summer transfer window is not just historically expensive — it is structurally transformative. The Premier League’s financial hegemony over European football has never been more pronounced: English clubs have committed more than £2.14bn this summer, record fees have been broken across multiple clubs simultaneously, and the continent’s most decorated clubs — Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG — are increasingly buying from the Premier League rather than competing with it. For African football, Yan Diomandé’s £115.7m move to Real Madrid represents a watershed moment: the first time an African player has commanded a nine-figure transfer fee. The window, however, is not yet closed. The next 12 days will determine whether 2026 becomes not just the most expensive summer in Premier League history — but in the history of global football.

Sources: Football365, Sky Sports, ESPN, The Athletic (David Ornstein), Fabrizio Romano, BBC Sport, Yahoo Sports, Fox Sports, Goal.com, The Guardian, club official announcements. Fees are reported base/guaranteed figures where available. Add-ons noted separately. Window snapshot as of August 20, 2026.