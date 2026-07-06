Tony Elumelu to retire as UBA chairman, Emmanuel Nnorom named successor

Keypoints

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced the retirement of Tony Elumelu as Group Chairman.

Elumelu will step down from the Board on August 21, 2026, after completing the maximum tenure permitted for non-executive directors.

The Board has appointed Emmanuel Nnorom, a current non-executive director, as incoming Group Chairman.

The transition is in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) corporate governance regulations.

UBA says Elumelu’s tenure strengthened the bank’s pan-African expansion and global footprint.

Main Story

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) has announced that its Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, will retire from the Board of Directors on August 21, 2026, after completing the maximum tenure prescribed for non-executive directors under the corporate governance guidelines of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The decision was taken at the bank’s Board meeting held on Monday, where directors also approved the appointment of Emmanuel Nnorom, a current non-executive director, as the incoming Group Chairman.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, Nnorom’s appointment will take effect on the same day Elumelu officially retires from the Board.

The bank said the leadership transition forms part of its compliance with the Central Bank’s corporate governance framework, which limits the tenure of non-executive directors to 12 years in order to strengthen board independence, accountability and institutional governance.

In paying tribute to the outgoing chairman, the Board commended Elumelu for providing visionary leadership that helped transform UBA into one of Africa’s leading financial institutions.

“The Board places on record its profound appreciation to Elumelu for his visionary leadership and exceptional contribution to the strategic vision and institutional strength of the UBA Group,” the statement said.

During his tenure as chairman, the bank expanded its pan-African footprint, growing its operations to 20 African countries while establishing a presence in four global financial centres.

UBA also noted that the Group currently serves more than 50 million customers across its international network, reflecting sustained growth under Elumelu’s leadership.

The transition comes as Nigerian banks continue implementing governance reforms introduced by the Central Bank to promote stronger oversight, succession planning and enhanced corporate governance across the financial sector.

The Issues

The leadership change reflects the increasing emphasis on corporate governance within Nigeria’s banking industry, particularly compliance with regulatory tenure limits designed to strengthen board independence and institutional sustainability.

Industry observers note that orderly succession planning remains critical for maintaining investor confidence, business continuity and long-term strategic growth in the banking sector.

What’s Being Said

The UBA Board described Tony Elumelu as a visionary leader whose stewardship strengthened the bank’s strategic direction, expanded its operations across Africa and reinforced its position as a leading pan-African financial institution.

The bank also expressed confidence in the appointment of Emmanuel Nnorom to lead the Board into its next phase of growth.

What’s Next

Emmanuel Nnorom is expected to assume office as Group Chairman on August 21, 2026, following Elumelu’s retirement.

The leadership transition is expected to ensure continuity in the bank’s strategic priorities while maintaining compliance with the Central Bank’s corporate governance framework.

Bottom Line

The retirement of Tony Elumelu marks the end of a significant chapter in UBA’s corporate history, with the appointment of Emmanuel Nnorom signalling a carefully managed succession aimed at sustaining the bank’s growth, governance standards and pan-African ambitions.