Access emerges as Nigeria’s largest source of CFA candidates, CFA Society Nigeria data shows

Ranking places Access first nationwide by candidate enrolment and second by charterholders, as talent depth becomes a new competitive front in Nigerian finance

Access has emerged as the single largest source of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) candidates in Nigeria, according to new data from CFA Society Nigeria that is reshaping how the country’s financial sector approaches talent development.

The rankings, published as part of CFA Society Nigeria’s Where Nigeria’s Finance Professionals Work series in a national daily, placed Access first among employers of CFA candidates nationwide and second among employers of CFA charterholders. The data was compiled from the Society’s Salesforce Membership Database as at June 2026.

By the numbers

82 — CFA candidates currently enrolled at Access, the highest of any employer nationwide

38 — candidates at the next-placed institution, less than half Access’s total

11 — CFA charterholders at Access who have completed all three levels of the programme and met its experience and ethics requirements, placing the institution second nationwide on this measure

What’s being said

Access Holdings Group Chief Executive Officer Innocent C. Ike framed the achievement in institutional rather than recruitment terms: “Every candidate on that list represents our commitment to building institutions and professionals that endure.”

CFA Society Nigeria described the exercise as a way of recognising employers whose people bring rigour, integrity and global best practices into the workplace every day.

Why it matters

For an industry long measured by balance sheet size and branch count, the rankings point to a different axis of competition: which institutions are building the deepest bench of certified, globally credentialed talent. Analysts following the sector say the outcome is notable less for the ranking itself than for what it signals about talent strategy across Africa’s financial services industry.

A single institution developing more aspiring charterholders than the rest of the market combined raises the floor for professional standards nationally, not just within one balance sheet. Every candidate who advances through the CFA Programme adds to a shared pool of ethics-trained, analytically rigorous professionals that Nigeria’s capital markets, pension funds and asset managers all eventually draw from.

Context

The CFA charter is widely regarded as the global benchmark credential in investment management, requiring candidates to clear three rigorous exam levels alongside relevant work experience and adherence to a code of ethics. Employer-level enrolment data of this kind is relatively rare in the Nigerian market, making CFA Society Nigeria’s series one of the few external benchmarks for comparing institutional investment in staff development.

Outlook

The rankings sit at the centre of Access’s stated ambition to become the World’s Most Respected African Financial Services Group. If the CFA numbers are an indication, the Group’s route to that goal is running as much through the calibre of the people inside its offices as through the scale of its branch network — a bet that Nigeria’s finance professionals, and the institutions that will one day hire them, appear increasingly willing to place alongside Access.