MTN Nigeria Sheds N1.7tn in Market Value as Investor Sell-Off Deepens

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 28, 2026

Key Points

MTN Nigeria lost about ₦1.7 trillion in market capitalisation as investors sold the telecom stock

in market capitalisation as investors sold the telecom stock Shares fell nearly 10% from a recent seven-day peak of ₦830 despite an earlier recovery

from a recent seven-day peak of despite an earlier recovery Analysts say market sentiment may remain volatile as diplomatic tensions between Nigeria and South Africa evolve

Main Story

MTN Nigeria Plc has lost approximately ₦1.7 trillion in market value on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) after investors aggressively exited positions in the telecommunications giant amid weakening market sentiment and growing geopolitical concerns.

Although the company’s shares closed Friday’s trading session at ₦750, up from ₦720 recorded on Thursday, trading data showed the stock remains significantly below its recent seven-day high of ₦830, reflecting a sharp reversal in investor confidence. About 5.544 million shares, valued at ₦4.139 billion, exchanged hands during the session.

The recent rebound in MTN Nigeria’s share price had mirrored the broader recovery across the Nigerian equities market. However, renewed selling pressure erased much of those gains following growing calls for retaliatory measures against South African interests in Nigeria over renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Despite the heightened public sentiment, market operators say Nigerian investors have historically separated political developments from investment decisions, leaving any potential response largely in the hands of government authorities rather than financial markets.

At Friday’s close, MTN Nigeria’s market capitalisation stood at approximately ₦15.75 trillion, based on its 20.995 billion outstanding shares.

Ownership filings show that MTN International (Mauritius) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of South Africa-based MTN Group, controlled 73.39% of MTN Nigeria’s issued share capital as of December 31, 2025. The company remains one of the largest listed firms on the NGX and a major contributor to Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.

What’s Being Said

Some market analysts believe the stock’s near-term direction will depend largely on developments between the Nigerian and South African governments, warning that investor sentiment could remain fragile if diplomatic tensions escalate.

Last year, MTN Group disclosed plans to increase local ownership in its Nigerian subsidiary through additional share sales after returning to profitability and resuming dividend payments, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Nigerian market.

What’s Next

Investors will closely monitor diplomatic engagements between Nigeria and South Africa for any policy actions affecting South African businesses.

Market participants will also watch MTN Nigeria’s next earnings releases and dividend outlook for signs of renewed investor confidence.

Further local share sales by MTN Group could increase Nigerian participation in the company’s ownership structure.

Bottom Line: While MTN Nigeria’s underlying business fundamentals remain largely intact, the latest sell-off underscores how geopolitical developments can temporarily outweigh corporate performance in driving market sentiment. Sustained recovery will likely depend on both investor confidence and the broader political environment.