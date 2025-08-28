Toke Makinwa Welcomes Baby Girl

Media personality Toke Makinwa has announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl, describing the experience as the happiest moment of her life.

In a heartfelt statement shared on Instagram on Thursday, the 40-year-old wrote:

“I’m a mommy. This is the happiest I’ve ever been. My precious daughter, the love I never knew existed, my heart in another human being. I have seen the goodness of God in my lifetime. It ended in praise — my miracle is here.”

She revealed that her daughter has been named Yakira Eliana Olakitan Iyanuoluwa Ikeoluwa Adunola, adding that her arrival is a testimony of God’s faithfulness.

“Yakira Eliana, Olakitan, Iyanuoluwa, Ikeoluwa, Adunola — my purpose, my reason, my evidence. Thank you for choosing me, thank you for making me a mother. My heart overflows with gratitude. God heard, God answered. Every single detail, down to your fingers and toes — He heard my prayers. Meet my miracle, Yakira Eliana — precious, beloved, of great worth. My God has answered.”

Earlier this month, Makinwa unveiled her baby bump, confirming that she was expecting. She has previously spoken openly about her longing for motherhood, even considering options such as surrogacy.

Reflecting on her journey, she described her pregnancy as the most significant chapter of her life.

The media star had once joked in a video with Afrobeats artiste Falz that she might opt for surrogacy because she did not want to “ruin her shape.”