Air Peace To Begin Construction Of Lagos MRO Facility In September

Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, will in September commence the construction of a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Lagos, a project expected to be completed within 12 to 15 months. The development is set to significantly strengthen the country’s aviation sector by reducing reliance on overseas maintenance.

The Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, disclosed this on Wednesday after returning from Brazil, where he accompanied President Bola Tinubu on an official visit that included the signing of a direct air service agreement between Nigeria and Brazil.

“We are increasing our partnership with Embraer. By September 17, we are going to inaugurate the commencement of construction of our new MRO, and Embraer will operate maintenance for Embraer jets. By God’s grace, we will lay that foundation here in Lagos,” Onyema said.

He explained that the facility will eliminate the need to send Embraer aircraft abroad for servicing, saving both time and cost. “You will now be able to do it here, and people will also come to Nigeria to do the same,” he added. The MRO is being developed in partnership with Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer.

Onyema stressed that Air Peace’s approval to operate the Nigeria-Brazil route was not simply a result of its investment in Embraer aircraft but a recognition of the airline’s proven capacity and readiness. The new route is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2025, with official endorsements from both President Tinubu and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“In Brazil, they signed several MoUs, but what really impressed me was their partnership approach, one that respects our sovereignty and is mutually beneficial,” Onyema noted. “President Lula’s warmth showed a genuine eagerness to work with Nigeria.”

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, commended President Tinubu’s role in advancing the bilateral agreement, highlighting its economic importance.

“Brazil is the biggest economy in South America, and Nigeria is considered the biggest economy in Africa. Connecting these two economies was very key to both presidents,” Keyamo said.

He observed that trade between the two countries had fallen sharply over the past decade, from $10bn to $2bn, and described the new flight connection as a crucial step toward reversing that decline.