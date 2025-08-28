CDS Stresses Border Management, Regional Cooperation To Combat Terrorism And Banditry

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has underscored the importance of effective border management and regional cooperation in tackling terrorism, trafficking, and armed banditry across Africa.

Speaking at the closing session of the maiden African Chiefs of Defence Staff Summit in Abuja, Musa said Africa’s porous borders remain a major enabler of insecurity, stressing that integrated security frameworks are critical for peace and stability on the continent.

He highlighted the need for intelligence sharing, joint operations, and coordinated counter-radicalisation efforts among African states, describing them as “non-negotiable” in the fight against terrorism.

“Terrorism anywhere on our continent is a threat to peace everywhere in Africa,” the CDS said. “Our exploration of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies has shown the crucial role of innovation in strengthening early warning systems, enhancing institutional awareness, and disrupting hostile networks.”

On defence financing, Musa emphasised the need for sustainable resourcing through public-private partnerships while urging African nations to reduce dependence on external support by investing in indigenous industries and fostering innovation.

“The summit reinforced the reality that Africa’s collective security does not rest in the strength of any one nation but in the synergy of all. Africa’s strongest defence is strategic collaboration,” he noted.

He added that Africa must prioritise defence collaboration, intelligence sharing, joint training, indigenous technologies, and youth engagement to build resilience and secure the continent’s future.

On maritime security, Musa pointed to the vulnerabilities in Africa’s waters, including the Gulf of Guinea, the Indian Ocean, and the Mediterranean Coast. He stressed that securing these vital maritime routes requires not only naval capacity but also robust regional partnerships.

The CDS expressed satisfaction that African Defence Chiefs had made commitments during closed-door sessions to strengthen collaboration, urging participants to ensure summit recommendations are translated into actionable policies and strategies.

“As we draw to a close, I implore us to depart with a renewed conviction that Africa’s peace, security, and prosperity are not distant aspirations but attainable realities if we unite, work together, and transform commitments into action,” Musa said.

He concluded with a call for solidarity across the continent: “Our borders may divide us, but our destiny binds us. A secure Africa is a prosperous Africa — and a prosperous Africa is a beacon to the world.”