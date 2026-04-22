Tinubu reshuffles cabinet, names Taiwo Oyedele finance minister

By Boluwatife Oshadiya, April 22, 2026

Key Points

Bola Ahmed Tinubu approves cabinet reshuffle targeting economic and housing portfolios

Taiwo Oyedele replaces Wale Edun as Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister for the Economy

Ahmed Musa Dangiwa exits Housing Ministry; Muttaqha Rabe Darma nominated as replacement

Handover deadline set for April 23, 2026

Move signals intensified push for fiscal reforms and governance efficiency

Main Story

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a major cabinet reshuffle affecting key economic and housing portfolios, in what the administration describes as a strategic effort to strengthen policy coordination and accelerate governance outcomes.

The directive was communicated through an official memo issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and signed by George Akume. The memo outlines immediate redeployments and replacements within the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Under the new arrangement, Wale Edun has been relieved of his duties as Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy. He will hand over to Taiwo Oyedele, who now assumes the dual role.

Oyedele, previously Minister of State for Finance, has been central to the administration’s fiscal reform initiatives. His portfolio has focused on tax policy development, revenue mobilisation, and structural reforms in public finance. Before joining government, he played a leading role in Nigeria’s Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, where he gained recognition for his expertise in taxation and economic restructuring.

In the housing sector, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa has been directed to vacate his position as Minister of Housing and Urban Development. He is expected to hand over to the Minister of State pending the confirmation of a substantive replacement.

President Tinubu has nominated Muttaqha Rabe Darma as Minister-designate for Housing and Urban Development. The nomination is subject to confirmation by the National Assembly in line with constitutional provisions.

The SGF’s memo mandates all affected officials to complete their handover processes on or before April 23, 2026, underscoring an expedited transition timeline aimed at maintaining continuity in governance.

What’s Being Said

“These changes are aimed at strengthening cohesion and synergy in governance, as well as ensuring more impactful delivery of economic policies to Nigerians,” George Akume said.

He added that the President acted within the provisions of Sections 147 and 148 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empower the President to appoint and reassign ministerial responsibilities.

President Tinubu also commended outgoing ministers for their contributions during a period marked by major economic reforms, including fuel subsidy removal, exchange rate unification, and broader fiscal restructuring.

Economic Context and Policy Direction

The reshuffle comes amid persistent macroeconomic challenges, including elevated inflation, exchange rate volatility, and ongoing fiscal consolidation pressures.

Analysts interpret Oyedele’s appointment as a strong signal of renewed emphasis on fiscal reform. His background in taxation is expected to drive structural improvements in revenue generation through tax base expansion, enhanced compliance, and strengthened public finance systems. This aligns with the administration’s broader objective of reducing reliance on borrowing while boosting internally generated revenue.

Market observers also anticipate tighter coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities, particularly in managing inflation and stabilising the naira.

In the housing sector, the nomination of Darma introduces a new leadership dynamic at a time when Nigeria faces a significant housing deficit estimated in the tens of millions of units. Stakeholders expect continuity in policy, expansion of affordable housing initiatives, and accelerated urban development programmes.

What’s Next

The National Assembly is expected to review and confirm the ministerial nomination in the coming days, while the newly appointed officials assume office following the April 23 handover deadline.

Further cabinet adjustments may follow as the administration continues its broader governance recalibration strategy under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Bottom Line

The cabinet reshuffle signals a recalibration of economic governance, with a sharper focus on fiscal discipline, revenue generation, and policy execution as the administration navigates Nigeria’s complex economic landscape.