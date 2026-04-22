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Home Business News BUSINESS & ECONOMY Nigerian stock market gains N88bn amid selective buying interest

Nigerian stock market gains N88bn amid selective buying interest

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Decline In Nigeria's Equity Market Creating Entry Opportunity For Investors - Analysts

By Boluwatife Oshadiya, 22nd April, 2026

Key Points

  • Market capitalisation rises by N88bn to N140.523tn
  • All-Share Index gains 0.06% to 218,249.81
  • Buying interest in industrial and consumer goods stocks drives uptick
  • Market breadth remains negative with more losers than gainers
  • Trading activity declines in volume and value

Main Story

Nigeria’s equities market closed on a marginally positive note as renewed investor interest in select stocks lifted key performance indicators. Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited showed that market capitalisation increased by N88 billion, representing a 0.06 per cent gain to close at N140.523 trillion.

Similarly, the All-Share Index advanced by 135.97 points to settle at 218,249.81, reflecting modest upward momentum driven by demand in key counters.

Market Dynamics

The rally was largely supported by gains in stocks such as National Salt Company, Union Dicon Salt, Lafarge Africa Plc, Trans-Nationwide Express and UAC of Nigeria.

Despite the gains, market sentiment remained mixed, as reflected in a negative breadth with 44 decliners against 25 gainers.

On the losers’ table, Legend Internet led with a 9.92 per cent drop, followed by Abbey Mortgage Bank, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Access Holdings Plc and Veritas Kapital.

Conversely, National Salt Company topped the gainers’ chart with a 10 per cent increase, while Union Dicon Salt and WAPCO posted strong gains.

Market Activity

Trading activity declined, with total volume falling by 14.38 per cent to 842.48 million shares valued at N44.86 billion across 61,617 deals.

Access Corporation recorded the highest traded volume, while MTN Nigeria Communications Plc led the value chart with transactions worth N6.55 billion.

Bottom Line

While the market posted marginal gains, declining activity levels and negative breadth suggest cautious investor sentiment amid selective positioning.

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