Tinubu courts global investors in Paris, targets $1tn economy by 2030

Key points

Bola Ahmed Tinubu engages global investors in Paris to boost capital inflows and investor confidence

Nigeria records 11.2% GDP growth in dollar terms in 2025, reinforcing $1tn economy target by 2030

Government pledges fiscal discipline, debt sustainability, and quarterly financial transparency

Main story

Nigeria has intensified its push for foreign investment as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with leading global investors in Paris, outlining reforms aimed at unlocking growth and positioning Africa’s largest economy on a $1 trillion trajectory by 2030.

At the high-level engagement, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, disclosed that Nigeria achieved 11.2 per cent GDP growth in dollar terms in 2025. He described the performance as a critical milestone underpinning the country’s medium-term economic ambitions.

Oyedele noted that the government’s immediate focus is to ensure reforms translate into measurable improvements in living standards, adding that authorities will begin publishing quarterly financial data to deepen transparency and investor trust.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha, assured investors of prudent borrowing practices, emphasising a strategy anchored on sustainability and long-term fiscal stability.

The investor delegation comprised major global asset managers and financial institutions, including Citibank and Amundi, led by Valerie Baudson, alongside firms such as BlueCrest Capital Management, Ninety One, Kirkoswald Capital, Principal Finisterre, Prudential Global Investment Management, and Mesarete Capital.

President Tinubu outlined key pillars of his administration’s reform agenda, including the removal of economic distortions, macroeconomic stabilisation, and enhanced transparency in the oil and gas value chain. He also highlighted ongoing security reforms, including efforts to decentralise policing and disrupt terrorist financing networks.

The issues

Nigeria’s push for a $1 trillion economy comes against a backdrop of structural challenges, including exchange rate volatility, inflationary pressures, infrastructure deficits, and security concerns. Sustaining investor confidence will depend on policy consistency, effective implementation of reforms, and macroeconomic stability.

What’s being said

Government officials emphasised that fiscal discipline, transparency, and policy stability remain central to the reform agenda.

President Tinubu reiterated that sustained execution—not just policy design—would determine outcomes, stressing that reforms must deliver tangible benefits for citizens.

Investors at the meeting acknowledged progress in Nigeria’s reform programme, expressing cautious optimism about the country’s economic outlook.

What’s next

The government is expected to deepen engagement with international investors while rolling out additional reforms to stabilise key macroeconomic indicators. Planned quarterly financial disclosures and continued policy adjustments will be closely monitored by global markets.

Bottom line

Nigeria’s $1 trillion economy ambition hinges on sustained reform execution, investor confidence, and macroeconomic stability, with the Paris engagement signalling a renewed push to position the country as a competitive destination for global capital.