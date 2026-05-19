SEC announces T+1 settlement cycle for Nigerian capital market

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 19, 2026

Key Points

SEC says Nigeria’s capital market will transition to a T+1 settlement cycle from June 1, 2026

Trades executed on May 29 and June 1 will both settle on June 2 under the migration plan

The Commission says the move will improve liquidity, reduce counterparty risk, and align Nigeria with global standards

Main Story

Securities and Exchange Commission has announced the transition of the Nigerian capital market to a T+1 settlement cycle for equities and commodities transactions, effective June 1, 2026.

The Commission disclosed that the new settlement framework will apply to trades cleared and settled by the Central Securities Clearing System, marking another major step in the modernization of Nigeria’s financial markets.

Under the new structure, eligible trades will now settle one business day after the transaction date, replacing the current T+2 settlement cycle introduced in November 2025.

According to the SEC, Friday, May 29, 2026, will be the final trading day under the existing T+2 structure, while trades executed on both May 29 and June 1 will settle on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

The regulator said the migration is designed to improve market efficiency, strengthen risk management systems, reduce counterparty exposure, and enhance market liquidity. The move also aligns Nigeria’s capital market operations with international best practices already adopted in major global financial markets, including the United States and parts of Asia.

The SEC directed capital market operators, exchanges, custodians, registrars, issuers, and settlement infrastructure providers to ensure operational readiness ahead of the implementation date.

The Issues

The transition to T+1 settlement reflects a broader global shift toward faster trade settlement systems aimed at improving market resilience and reducing systemic risks.

Shorter settlement cycles help reduce the time between trade execution and final settlement, lowering exposure to market volatility, operational failures, and counterparty default risks. However, the migration also places pressure on brokers, custodians, and technology providers to upgrade systems and improve operational efficiency to avoid failed trades or settlement disruptions.

For emerging markets like Nigeria, the success of a T+1 framework will depend heavily on infrastructure reliability, real-time payment systems, and seamless coordination among market participants.

What’s Being Said

“The migration to a T+1 settlement cycle forms part of the Commission’s ongoing market modernization initiatives aimed at enhancing market efficiency, strengthening risk management, reducing counterparty exposure, improving liquidity, and aligning the Nigerian capital market with international standards and global best practices,” the SEC said in its statement.

Market analysts say the transition could improve investor confidence by making the Nigerian market more competitive and efficient for both local and foreign institutional investors.

What’s Next

The T+1 settlement framework will officially take effect on June 1, 2026

Capital market operators are expected to complete system upgrades and operational adjustments before implementation

The SEC says it will continue stakeholder engagements and monitor compliance during the transition phase

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s migration to a T+1 settlement cycle represents a significant structural upgrade for the domestic capital market. If successfully implemented, the framework could improve liquidity, strengthen investor confidence, and position Nigeria more competitively within the global financial system.