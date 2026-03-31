Tinubu condemns Plateau, Kaduna killings, orders security crackdown

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 31, 2026

Key Points

Tinubu condemns deadly attacks in Plateau and Kaduna as “barbaric”

Security agencies ordered to track perpetrators and rescue abductees

President warns against misinformation and religious framing of violence

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the recent killings and abductions in Plateau and Kaduna states, describing the attacks as “barbaric” and directing security agencies to intensify operations against the perpetrators.

The attacks occurred in Angwan Rukuba area of Jos, Plateau State, and Kahir village in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where gunmen reportedly killed several residents and abducted others, including wedding guests.

In a statement issued Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President said the attackers were targeting vulnerable communities with the intent to provoke further violence.

“Anyone who sneaks under the cover of darkness to kill defenceless citizens is a heartless coward. These attacks are designed to trigger reprisal violence and deepen instability,” Tinubu said.

He directed security agencies to act on intelligence more proactively and ensure the immediate rescue of those abducted in the Kaduna incident. The President also warned against the spread of misinformation, particularly narratives framing the attacks along religious lines.

Tinubu reaffirmed that the Federal Government is investing in advanced security infrastructure to improve real-time surveillance and response capabilities across the country.

The President also acknowledged the efforts of Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani in managing the crises and coordinating rescue operations.

What’s Being Said

“All remaining abductees must be rescued immediately, and security agencies must act decisively to prevent further attacks,” said Bola Tinubu, President of Nigeria.

“We are working closely with federal security agencies to stabilise affected communities and prevent escalation,” said Uba Sani, Governor of Kaduna State.

What’s Next

Security operations expected to intensify in Plateau and Kaduna flashpoints

Rescue missions ongoing for abducted victims in Kagarko LGA

Federal Government to deploy additional surveillance and response equipment

The Bottom Line:

The attacks underscore persistent security vulnerabilities in Nigeria’s Middle Belt and North-West regions, despite ongoing federal interventions. Tinubu’s directive signals a shift toward more intelligence-driven enforcement, but execution speed will determine whether escalation is contained.