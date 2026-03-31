Germany, Mexico yet to grant agrément to Fani-Kayode and Omokri

Key Points

The Federal Government has secured formal consent (agrément) from 10 countries for its newly appointed ambassadors-designate.

Major powers including the United Kingdom, United States, and France have approved Nigeria’s nominees to fill long-vacant diplomatic posts.

High-profile political figures Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (Germany) and Reno Omokri (Mexico) are among those still awaiting official responses from their host nations.

Some countries, such as India, have reportedly declined nominees, citing policies against accepting envoys from administrations with less than two years remaining in office.

Main Story

Nigeria’s diplomatic transition has reached a critical stage as the Federal Government confirmed that 10 nations have granted agrément to its ambassadors-designate.

However, the spotlight remains on several high-profile postings that have yet to receive the necessary host-country approval.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa disclosed on Monday that while progress is being made with the UK and US, responses are still being awaited for several key figures, including Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, who has been posted to Germany, and Reno Omokri, who was sent to Mexico.

Agrément is the formal, mandatory consent a host country must provide before a foreign diplomat can assume duty. This vetting process has become a point of intense observation following a prolonged period where President Bola Tinubu relied on chargés d’affaires to run missions.

While the National Assembly confirmed a list of 65 nominees in late 2025, the actual deployment of political heavyweights like Fani-Kayode depends entirely on the German government’s willingness to accept the appointment.

The Issue

The “Nominee Vetting” process is proving to be a hurdle for Nigeria’s late-term diplomatic strategy. A major “Policy Friction” has emerged with countries like India, which have reportedly declined to accept certain envoys. These nations cite a preference for diplomats from administrations that have a longer tenure remaining, viewing late-term appointments as potentially less effective for long-term bilateral continuity. For high-profile and often vocal political figures like Fani-Kayode and Omokri, the wait for agrément from Germany and Mexico suggests a rigorous international review of their backgrounds and prior public statements.

What’s Being Said

“Responses from other countries are still being awaited,” stated Kimiebi Ebienfa , noting that the process remains ongoing for many of the 65 confirmed nominees.

, noting that the process remains ongoing for many of the 65 confirmed nominees. Stakeholders previously warned that the delay in appointments could “weaken Nigeria’s diplomatic influence” in strategic European and North American corridors.

The Ministry explained that the date for an official induction ceremony remains pending, awaiting “finalisation and confirmation by the Presidency.”

Diplomatic experts suggest that the “India Rejection” may signal a broader reluctance among some partners to accept political appointees during a transition window.

What’s Next

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to monitor communication from Berlin and Mexico City regarding the status of Fani-Kayode and Omokri’s agrément.

regarding the status of Fani-Kayode and Omokri’s agrément. An induction ceremony will be scheduled for the 10 confirmed envoys who have already received approval from countries like the US, France, and Qatar.

who have already received approval from countries like the US, France, and Qatar. The Tinubu administration may be forced to provide “Alternate Nominees” for missions where the host country has formally declined the initial choice.

Analysts will be watching to see if the “Germany Posting” for Fani-Kayode is eventually ratified or if diplomatic sensitivities lead to a redeployment.

Bottom Line

While the 10 approvals mark a breakthrough, the “Fani-Kayode to Germany” and “Omokri to Mexico” postings remain the ultimate test of Nigeria’s current diplomatic standing. In the world of high-stakes diplomacy, silence from a host country is often as loud as a formal rejection, leaving the Presidency in a delicate waiting game with its most prominent political envoys.