UK, US, France Approve Nigerian Ambassadorial Nominees

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 31, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria secures agrément from 10 countries including UK, US, and France

Approval enables deployment of long-delayed ambassadorial nominees

More host country responses still pending, Foreign Affairs Ministry says

Main Story

Nigeria has received formal diplomatic approval—known as agrément—from at least 10 countries, including the United Kingdom, United States, and France, clearing a major hurdle in the deployment of its ambassadorial nominees after nearly two years of vacancies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the development on Monday through its spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, who said the approvals mark significant progress in restoring Nigeria’s diplomatic presence across key global missions.

Countries that have granted consent include the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Ireland, Qatar, the Republic of Benin, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Senegal, and Sierra Leone. Agrément is a mandatory diplomatic procedure that allows a host country to formally accept a foreign envoy before they assume duty.

Ebienfa noted that responses from several other countries are still outstanding, adding that the induction ceremony for the ambassadors will be announced once final approval is secured from the Presidency.

The development follows a prolonged absence of substantive ambassadors since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May 2023. During this period, Nigerian missions abroad have largely been managed by chargés d’affaires, a stopgap arrangement that has drawn concern from diplomatic and policy stakeholders.

In late 2025, the Presidency submitted a list of 65 ambassadorial nominees to the National Assembly for screening. While the nominees were cleared in December, their final deployment depends on receiving agrément from respective host nations.

However, diplomatic sources indicate that some countries, including India, have declined certain nominees, citing internal policies that discourage accepting envoys from governments approaching the end of their tenure.

What’s Being Said

“Nigeria has received agrément from multiple countries, and the process is ongoing for others. The induction date will be announced once final approvals are secured,” said Kimiebi Ebienfa, Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Delays in ambassadorial postings weaken bilateral engagement, especially in strategic economies where Nigeria needs stronger representation,” said a Lagos-based foreign policy analyst.

What’s Next

Additional agrément approvals expected from remaining host countries

Presidency to announce induction and deployment timeline for envoys

Diplomatic missions likely to transition from interim leadership to full ambassadors in coming months

The Bottom Line:

Nigeria is moving to close a critical diplomatic gap that has persisted since 2023, but staggered approvals and rejections highlight the geopolitical sensitivities shaping ambassadorial deployments. Full restoration of Nigeria’s global diplomatic footprint will depend on how quickly remaining host nations respond.