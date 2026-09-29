Airtel records highest consumer complaints among major telcos in H1 2026

KEY POINTS

• Airtel recorded 228,992 consumer complaints in the first half of 2026, the highest among Nigeria’s four major telecommunications operators.

• The four operators received 413,587 complaints collectively between January and June, resolving 406,938 cases, or 98.38 per cent.

• MTN recorded the highest number of data depletion complaints, accounting for more than half of the 23,396 cases reported across the four operators.

MAIN STORY

Airtel Nigeria accounted for more than half of the consumer complaints recorded against Nigeria’s four major telecommunications operators in the first half of 2026, according to statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The commission said the operators collectively received 413,587 complaints between January and June, with Airtel accounting for 228,992 cases, representing about 55 per cent of the total.

MTN ranked next with 124,405 complaints, followed by Globacom with 56,810 and T2mobile, formerly known as 9mobile, with 3,885 complaints.

Despite the volume of complaints, the operators resolved 406,938 cases during the period, representing a collective resolution rate of 98.38 per cent.

The individual resolution rates, however, varied. Airtel resolved 99.38 per cent of the complaints it received, while Globacom recorded a 99.04 per cent resolution rate.

MTN resolved 96.57 per cent of its complaints, while T2mobile recorded the lowest rate among the four operators at 88.57 per cent.

The NCC said the figures provided a picture of consumer complaint patterns, service quality concerns, regulatory compliance and the responsiveness of telecommunications operators.

The complaints covered a wide range of services and customer experiences, including quality of service, billing, data depletion, failed payment transactions, airtime top ups, number portability, value added services and SIM related matters.

Data depletion was a notable area of complaint during the period, with the four operators recording a combined 23,396 cases.

MTN had the highest number of complaints in this category at 12,212, accounting for more than half of the combined total. Airtel followed with 9,806 complaints, while Globacom recorded 1,373 and T2mobile five.

The data depletion complaints came as consumers continued to pay closer attention to mobile data consumption and telecommunications costs following tariff adjustments approved by the NCC.

MTN has previously pointed to several factors that can cause data to be consumed quickly, including high definition video streaming, automatic video playback, software updates, cloud backups and applications running in the background.

The operator has introduced tools such as daily usage reports and a data calculator to help subscribers monitor their consumption.

The NCC has also identified device settings, applications and background processes as factors capable of affecting how quickly mobile data is used.

The commission said the publication of the complaint statistics was intended to improve transparency and allow consumers and other stakeholders to monitor complaint patterns and operators’ responses.

It added that the complaints were handled under the Quality of Service Business Rules 2024 and Consumer Code of Practice Regulations 2024.

THE ISSUES

The complaint figures show that consumer concerns remain substantial across the telecommunications sector, although the operators collectively resolved the overwhelming majority of cases recorded during the period. Data depletion was a significant source of complaints, with MTN alone accounting for 12,212 of the 23,396 cases recorded across the four operators. The gap between complaint volumes and resolution rates shows that the number of complaints alone does not indicate how operators responded to subscribers, with resolution rates ranging from 88.57 per cent to 99.38 per cent.

WHAT’S NEXT

The NCC says the statistics will enable consumers and other stakeholders to track complaint trends, assess operators’ responsiveness and monitor compliance with telecommunications regulations.

Operators will also continue to address complaints across service quality, billing, data usage, payments, SIM related services and other areas covered by the regulatory framework.

BOTTOM LINE

The NCC’s first half 2026 figures show a high volume of consumer complaints across Nigeria’s major telecom operators, alongside a 98.38 per cent collective resolution rate. Airtel recorded the largest share of complaints, while data depletion emerged as a significant concern, particularly for MTN subscribers.