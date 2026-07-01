Tinubu approves N3.9tn road projects across 15 states

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 30, 2026

Key Points

Federal Executive Council approves 27 road projects worth more than ₦3.9 trillion across 15 states

Largest approval is the ₦1.8 trillion re-award of the 409-kilometre Niger State dual carriageway under the tax credit scheme

Government also approves concession of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and confirms completion of the first section of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway

Main Story

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved 27 major road infrastructure projects valued at more than ₦3.9 trillion across 15 states, reinforcing the Federal Government’s commitment to expanding Nigeria’s transport network and improving connectivity.

Minister of Works David Umahi announced the approvals on Monday after the FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, saying the projects span Adamawa, Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Taraba and Yobe states.

The largest approval is the ₦1.8 trillion re-award of the 409-kilometre dual carriageway project in Niger State to businessman Aliko Dangote under the Federal Government’s tax credit scheme. Other major projects include the ₦276 billion dualisation of the Ilorin-Ogbomoso Road, the ₦265 billion reconstruction of the Iseyin-Eruwa-Agbesi Road linking Oyo and Kwara states, and the ₦217 billion expansion of the old alignment from Ijaye to Ilorin Road with a spur to Akinmorin.

Additional approvals cover the rehabilitation and construction of several strategic highways and bridges across the country, including projects in Adamawa, Plateau, Lagos, Ebonyi, Kogi and Oyo states.

The council also approved the full business case for the operation and maintenance concession of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, alongside the immediate reconstruction of failed sections of the highway around the Ibadan corridor using concrete pavement.

“The first 118 kilometres of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway, valued at ₦137 billion, has been completed,” Minister of Works David Umahi said while briefing journalists after the council meeting.

The completed section forms part of the Federal Government’s broader highway rehabilitation programme aimed at improving interstate mobility, reducing travel time and supporting economic activities.

What’s Being Said

The Federal Government says the approvals are part of its long-term infrastructure strategy to strengthen road connectivity, facilitate trade and reduce logistics costs across the country.

Works Minister David Umahi said the projects were selected based on their strategic economic importance and their potential to improve transportation links between commercial centres, agricultural hubs and border communities.

The administration has also maintained that expanding road infrastructure remains central to its broader agenda of stimulating economic growth, attracting investment and improving regional integration.

What’s Next

The Federal Ministry of Works is expected to begin procurement, mobilisation and project implementation in line with the approved contracts.

Work will commence on the reconstruction of failed sections of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway under the newly approved operation and maintenance framework.

Construction is expected to continue on other flagship highway projects, including subsequent sections of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway.

Bottom Line:

The approval of more than ₦3.9 trillion in road projects underscores the Federal Government’s continued focus on infrastructure as a catalyst for economic growth. Delivering the projects on schedule and within budget will be critical to unlocking their anticipated benefits for trade, mobility and national development.