NYSC reforms: 11 specialised streams, six-week orientation approved

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 30, 2026

Key Points

Federal Executive Council approves the first comprehensive reform of the NYSC scheme in over five decades

Orientation programme extended from three to six weeks and split into three specialised phases

Corps members will choose from 11 career streams, with deployment and training aligned to skills and national workforce needs

Main Story

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a sweeping reform of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), extending the orientation programme to six weeks and introducing 11 specialised career streams aimed at improving graduate employability and supporting Nigeria’s workforce development agenda.

The reforms, approved on Monday, represent the first comprehensive review of the 53-year-old scheme since its establishment in 1973. Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, described the overhaul as a strategic effort to modernise the NYSC and better align it with national economic priorities.

Under the new framework, the orientation programme will be divided into three phases of two weeks each. The first phase will focus on civic responsibility, national values and leadership development. The second phase will cover financial literacy, business planning, career mapping and access to finance, while the final phase will provide specialised training based on each corps member’s selected career stream.

The 11 streams include Agric Corps, Medical Corps, Education Corps, Tech and Digital Corps, Legal Corps, Public Service Corps, Infrastructure Corps, Green Corps, Enterprise Corps, Creative Economy Corps, and Paramilitary and Security Corps. Corps members will select their preferred stream during registration, with placements guided by their academic qualifications, professional interests and skills.

The reforms also introduce risk-sensitive deployment to reflect prevailing security conditions across the country, while replacing the traditional military-led administration with civilian leadership. The military will continue to provide security support during orientation camps and national service.

“The orientation programme will now be structured to equip corps members with practical career skills while strengthening civic responsibility and national development objectives,” Hadiza Bala Usman, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, said while briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting.

Additional changes include the introduction of a redesigned NYSC uniform, the replacement of the Passing Out Parade with a graduation ceremony, and a national grading and certification system to standardise facilities and training across orientation camps.

What’s Being Said

The Federal Government says the reforms are designed to reposition the NYSC as a platform for human capital development rather than solely a mandatory national service programme.

Minister of Youth Development Ayodele Olawande said the overhaul reflects the administration’s commitment to building a workforce capable of supporting Nigeria’s long-term economic ambitions, including its target of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

Hadiza Bala Usman added that the specialised streams will provide corps members with practical, industry-relevant skills while improving deployment efficiency and strengthening links between graduates and sectors experiencing workforce shortages.

What’s Next

The Attorney-General of the Federation will work with the Federal Ministry of Youth Development to amend the NYSC Act and relevant regulations to provide legal backing for the reforms.

The Federal Government is expected to develop operational guidelines for the new specialised streams, orientation curriculum and deployment framework before implementation.

NYSC management will also begin preparations for the rollout of the new camp structure, uniform design and nationwide camp certification system.

Bottom Line:

The NYSC reforms mark the most significant restructuring of the scheme since its creation more than five decades ago. If effectively implemented, the changes could shift the programme from a largely civic exercise to a more skills-driven national workforce development initiative, although successful execution will depend on adequate funding, legislative backing and consistent implementation across all states.