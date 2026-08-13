BBNaija housemates debate Araga’s replacement in wager preparations

By Annette Esosa | August 13, 2026

Key Points

Sheba tells Ricky to replace Araga as director after Araga falls ill

Ricky rejects the role and says the position should be removed

Housemates clash over energy, choreography and coordination during Wager rehearsals

Main Story

BBNaija housemates have debated Araga’s replacement ahead of Thursday’s Wager presentation after Araga fell ill during preparations for the task. By 8am, Barry had prepared spaghetti for Araga and Goddessa, who were both reportedly unwell, and took a bowl upstairs for Araga. He later told Bluethopia that the food had been prepared specifically for the two housemates.

Bluethopia subsequently refused the meal. Chimsom Chuka offered to prepare a burger for her, but she declined, saying she did not like burgers. The focus shifted to Araga’s role during Wager preparations around 9am. Cassi went to the HoH lounge to call Sultex because the housemates were waiting for him to begin preparations.

Sheba then told Ricky that he would take Araga’s place as director. Ricky questioned the decision and, after being told that the directors had selected him, rejected the replacement role and said the position should instead be removed.

Yusuf also raised concerns about changing his original assignment, saying he was not a good dancer and preferred to retain his existing role. Cassi, however, told him he would still perform the role.

By 10am, rehearsals had begun, with housemates working through their assigned scenes. Chimsom Chuka asked for someone to monitor costume changes between scenes, while Cassi volunteered for the responsibility.

Neche called on housemates involved in the first scene to get into position and questioned their level of preparedness. Sheba also criticised the dance performance, saying the group was not delivering enough energy. Cassi agreed that housemates assisting from the sidelines should also contribute to the dance.

Yusuf later asked the housemates to maintain their energy while acknowledging that some participants were injured and needed to rest.

What’s Being Said

“He is taking Araga’s place.” Sheba told Ricky during the discussion over Araga’s replacement.

“The dance is not giving.” Sheba told the housemates during rehearsals, criticising the group’s performance and energy.

In the Diary Room, Gerard also told Biggie that he was concerned the housemates could blame his idea if they lost the Wager. He said his relationship with Kamsy had experienced ups and downs and that he was unsure whether it could distract him from his game.

What’s Next

Housemates are expected to complete their Wager rehearsals ahead of the 7pm presentation

Ricky’s decision on whether to take Araga’s role remains a point of discussion among the housemates

The group will need to resolve concerns over choreography, energy and costume coordination before the presentation

The Bottom Line:

Araga’s absence has introduced an additional coordination challenge as the housemates approach their Wager presentation. With disagreements over roles and concerns about rehearsal quality, the group has limited time to settle its performance structure before 7pm.