Nigeria urges African countries to accelerate AfCFTA implementation

Trade

Key points

Nigeria has called on African countries to speed up implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The government says the focus should shift from commitments to practical actions that create jobs and boost trade.

Nigeria wants greater investment in digital trade infrastructure, regional value chains and financing for MSMEs.

AfCFTA says more than 10,000 certificates of origin had been issued by March 2026 as implementation gathers pace.

Main story

The Federal Government has urged African countries to accelerate the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to promote industrialisation, digital trade and shared economic prosperity across the continent.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, made the call at the 18th Meeting of the AfCFTA Council of Ministers Responsible for Trade in Abuja.

Oduwole said Nigeria would prioritise faster implementation by ensuring that member states move beyond commitments to practical actions capable of delivering jobs, expanding trade and stimulating economic growth.

She said the AfCFTA should produce measurable benefits for businesses, manufacturers, women, youths and the more than 1.4 billion people across Africa.

The minister urged African countries to strengthen regional value chains to increase trade in goods produced on the continent, while investing in digital public infrastructure, interoperable payment systems and secure cross-border data flows to support digital commerce.

She also advocated expanded access to finance through the AfCFTA Adjustment Fund and other financing mechanisms, particularly for women-led businesses, young entrepreneurs and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Oduwole further encouraged member states to adopt emerging legal instruments, including electronic cargo documentation, to modernise trade processes, reduce transaction costs and improve customs efficiency.

She pledged that Nigeria would continue working with other member states to ensure the AfCFTA becomes a catalyst for industrialisation, economic growth and shared prosperity across Africa.

The minister noted that Nigeria had undertaken several reforms since ratifying the agreement, including establishing the AfCFTA National Coordination Office and developing a national implementation strategy to drive execution across government.

She added that Nigeria had submitted its schedule of tariff concessions and specific commitments under the Protocol on Trade in Services while advancing digital trade as Co-Champion of the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol through regulatory collaboration with other African countries.

The Secretary-General of AfCFTA, Dr Wamkele Mene, said negotiations on the agreement’s legal instruments had largely been concluded, allowing greater focus on implementation.

According to him, implementation is gaining momentum, with more than 10,000 certificates of origin issued under the agreement by the end of March 2026.

Mene projected that Africa’s total trade would grow by about 10 per cent in 2026, while intra-African trade is expected to reach about $230 billion.

He urged member states to ratify outstanding protocols, establish national implementation committees and integrate AfCFTA into national development plans and budgets.

Mene also called for sustainable financing of the AfCFTA Secretariat, saying predictable funding would be essential to support implementation, industrialisation and Africa’s long-term economic transformation.

Also speaking, the outgoing Chairman of the AfCFTA Council of Ministers, Dr Mohammed Saleh, urged African countries to remove trade barriers and fully implement the agreement to unlock investment, industrialisation and sustainable economic development.

He also commended Nigeria for hosting the meetings and called on member states to work closely with national authorities to eliminate obstacles facing exporters and importers.

The issues

Although AfCFTA has established the world’s largest free trade area by participating countries, implementation remains uneven. African governments are now focusing on reducing trade barriers, strengthening regional supply chains and improving digital and financial infrastructure to increase intra-African trade.

What’s being said

“Africa must shift from negotiating agreements to ensuring AfCFTA delivers tangible benefits for businesses, producers, women, youths and more than 1.4 billion Africans.” — Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment

“Africa’s total trade is projected to grow by about 10 per cent in 2026, with intra-African trade expected to reach about 230 billion dollars.” — Dr Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General, AfCFTA

What’s next

Member states are expected to accelerate ratification of outstanding protocols, strengthen national implementation frameworks and adopt measures that facilitate cross-border trade, digital commerce and regional industrial development.

Bottom line

Nigeria is pushing for faster implementation of AfCFTA, arguing that practical execution—not new negotiations—will determine whether the agreement delivers on its promise of boosting trade, industrialisation and economic growth across Africa.