Nestlé Nigeria marks fifth anniversary of rural women empowerment initiative

By Annette Esosa, | August 13, 2026

Key Points

Nestlé Nigeria marks the 10th edition of its Empowering Rural Women Initiative

The Zaria edition provided 50 women entrepreneurs with business training and Nestlé product grants

Beneficiaries will receive three months of mentorship to support business growth and sustainability

Main Story

Nestlé Nigeria has marked the fifth anniversary and 10th edition of its Empowering Rural Women Initiative, supporting 50 women entrepreneurs in Zaria with practical business training, product grants and mentorship.

The company said in a statement that the initiative started in 2021 and is designed to support women retailers seeking to grow their businesses but facing limited access to training, mentorship and resources.

With the addition of the 50 Zaria beneficiaries, Nestlé Nigeria said the programme has now reached 482 women entrepreneurs across communities in Nigeria. Before the Zaria edition, 432 women had benefited from the initiative.

Nestlé Nigeria said monitoring of previous beneficiaries showed that more than 80 per cent had sustained and grown their businesses beyond their initial stock support. It added that many participants had subsequently expanded their inventories, increased turnover and customer numbers, and improved their financial and business management practices.

The company said the Zaria beneficiaries received training in bookkeeping, merchandising, stock management, financial management and customer service. They will also participate in a three-month mentorship programme focused on applying the skills acquired, managing increased stock and reinvesting profits.

Speaking at the event, Boladale Odunlami, Commercial Manager, Nestlé Nigeria, said women account for about 60 per cent of retailers in the company’s retail network.

“Every day, they help us reach consumers, build trust within communities and keep our business moving. Their contribution is significant, and we value them as important business partners.” — Boladale Odunlami, Commercial Manager, Nestlé Nigeria.

Odunlami said the initiative reflected Nestlé Nigeria’s commitment to helping women who contribute to the company’s growth strengthen their own businesses.

What’s Being Said

Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability Lead, Nestlé Nigeria, said the impact of the programme should be measured by what beneficiaries build with the support provided.

“Five years on, we are seeing women sustain their growth, expand their businesses and create greater economic security for themselves and their families.” — Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability Lead, Nestlé Nigeria.

Uwadoka added that stronger businesses and improved livelihoods among beneficiaries would also strengthen the retail network connecting Nestlé Nigeria with communities across the country.

What’s Next

The 50 Zaria beneficiaries will undergo a three-month mentorship programme to apply their training and manage their expanded stock

Nestlé Nigeria said it will build on the progress recorded over the past five years and support more women in developing stronger and sustainable businesses

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Nestlé Nigeria’s rural women empowerment programme has moved beyond initial product support to combine business training, mentorship and access to resources. The reported growth among previous beneficiaries indicates that sustained support can help women retailers strengthen their businesses while reinforcing the company’s distribution network in local communities.