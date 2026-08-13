We’re Losing our children to screens, FCT parents cry out

By Annette Esosa, | August 13, 2026

Key Points

FCT residents say excessive screen time is widening communication gaps between parents and children

Parents reduced face-to-face interaction as children and adults spend more time on mobile devices

Psychologist urges families to establish screen-free periods and prioritise activities that strengthen communication and relationships

Main Story

Parents and residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have raised concerns that excessive use of mobile phones and other digital devices is reducing face-to-face communication between children and their families.

The residents made the observations in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, saying prolonged screen time was limiting opportunities for meaningful family conversations and shared activities.

Queeneth Hilbert, a mother of three in Durumi, said children now spent long hours on their phones instead of interacting with their parents. She added that excessive device use was not limited to children, as some parents also became engrossed in their phones after returning from work.

“At home, children can stay alone in their rooms for hours while their parents remain in the sitting room. You may think they are sleeping, but they are not. They stay awake until the middle of the night and then struggle to wake up in the morning, even for family prayers, because they slept late.” — Queeneth Hilbert, mother of three, Durumi.

Hilbert said the issue cut across different age groups and educational backgrounds, urging families to deliberately create time for meaningful conversations and shared activities.

Solomon Peter, a civil servant, said increased screen time had reduced the face-to-face interactions that previously allowed family members to express emotions and resolve issues, Peter said digital communication could also make it harder to interpret facial expressions, body language and other non-verbal cues.

“When you communicate face-to-face, you can read a person’s facial expressions and body language to know whether they are serious, joking or truly understand what you are saying.” — Solomon Peter, civil servant.

Ngozi Okafor, a trader and mother at Garki International Market, said excessive phone use among her undergraduate children had reduced interaction within her family, as they spent much of their time on their devices after returning from school.

Ibrahim Musa, a secondary school teacher in Karu, said although mobile phones offered benefits, excessive screen time was affecting students’ communication skills, classroom participation and interpersonal relationships.

What’s Being Said

“Technology is important, but we should encourage young people to strike a balance between screen time and real-life conversations.” — Ibrahim Musa, secondary school teacher, Karu.

A clinical psychologist, Amina Yaro, said excessive screen time could affect children’s emotional development, communication skills and family relationships if not properly managed.

“Parents must also model responsible digital behaviour because children often imitate what they see. Establishing screen-free periods during meals, family discussions and before bedtime can help rebuild family connections.” — Amina Yaro, Clinical Psychologist.

Yaro said regular face-to-face communication could help children develop empathy, emotional intelligence and healthy social skills. She also encouraged parents to engage children in outdoor recreation, reading and other family activities that promote interaction.

What’s Next

Families are encouraged to establish screen-free periods during meals, family discussions and before bedtime

Parents are urged to model responsible digital behaviour and create more opportunities for face-to-face interaction

Outdoor recreation, reading and other shared family activities can be used to promote communication and strengthen relationships

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The concerns raised by FCT residents point to a family communication challenge driven not simply by children’s device use, but by screen habits across households. The emphasis from the psychologist is therefore on establishing healthier digital boundaries while preserving technology’s benefits for learning and communication.