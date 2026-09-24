Global markets gain as AI stocks drive investor momentum

By Kehinde Victor | September 24, 2026

Key Points

Nasdaq 100 rises 0.45% as renewed investor interest in AI lifts technology stocks

S&P 500 ends broadly flat after financial stocks fall nearly 2% on AI disruption concerns

Asian markets turn mixed as Chinese technology shares weaken ahead of US-China developments

Main Story

Global equities traded with a mixed but generally constructive tone on Wednesday as technology and artificial intelligence stocks supported sentiment, while investors monitored geopolitical developments, central-bank signals and upcoming economic data.

The Nasdaq 100 gained 0.45%, supported by renewed enthusiasm around Meta’s newly launched Muse personal AI agent. Meta introduced Muse on September 8 as an agent designed to perform tasks for users, including sending emails, booking travel and working across connected applications.

The broader S&P 500 was approximately flat as gains in technology stocks were offset by a near-2% decline in financials. Market concerns about the potential disruption of consumer-facing financial services by increasingly capable AI agents weighed on banks and insurers.

European markets were similarly mixed. The Euro Stoxx 50 gained 0.10%, while the FTSE 100 declined 0.29%, with technology gains partly offset by weakness in financial stocks.

In Asia, the Hang Seng Index fell 0.76%, while Tencent declined 2.61% in Hong Kong. The weakness came as investors assessed regulatory and data-security concerns surrounding Chinese AI developers and remained cautious ahead of further US-China engagement.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange closed higher on Tuesday, with the All Share Index rising 0.21% to 113,349 points and the Top 40 gaining 0.26% to 105,618. Naspers and Prosus rose 4.59% and 4.38%, respectively, following strength in Tencent.

The Issues

The latest market moves underline the growing influence of AI expectations on equity valuations. Investors are increasingly assessing not only which companies are spending heavily on AI, but also whether those investments can create new revenue streams or disrupt established business models.

The financial sector has become a particular focus because AI agents capable of handling shopping, payments, scheduling and other consumer tasks could alter how customers interact with banks and insurers.

At the same time, geopolitical and monetary-policy uncertainty continues to limit the breadth of the market rally. Investors are balancing optimism around technology against concerns about interest rates, commodity prices and the sustainability of elevated technology valuations.

What’s Being Said

“Muse is a personal AI agent. It doesn’t just answer questions, it actually does the work.” Meta, in its September 8 announcement introducing Muse.

“I think it’s a game changer.” Dan Ives, technology analyst, discussing Meta’s Muse and its potential impact on the company and investor sentiment.

What’s Next

Investors will monitor flash Purchasing Managers’ Index readings from Europe and the United States for fresh signals on economic activity

Meta’s annual Connect conference is taking place on September 23–24, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg scheduled to deliver the keynote on September 23

Asian and South African markets will continue to react to movements in Tencent, commodity prices and the direction of global technology stocks

The Bottom Line:

AI remains a major driver of equity-market sentiment, but Wednesday’s mixed performance shows that enthusiasm is not lifting every sector equally. Technology continues to attract capital on expectations of new AI-driven growth, while financial stocks face increasing questions about how quickly the same technology could reshape their business models.