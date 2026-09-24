Nigeria, China reaffirm ties as trade hits $18bn

KEY POINTS

• Nigeria and China have pledged to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, industrialisation, energy, technology and people to people exchanges.

• China Nigeria bilateral trade reached $18 billion in the first half of 2026, according to Chinese Ambassador Yu Dunhai.

• Chinese imports from Nigeria rose by 81 per cent during the period, while China’s imports from Africa increased by 24 per cent in May and June.

• Nigeria said China’s zero tariff policy for 53 African countries could create opportunities for Nigerian producers and exporters.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria and China have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation, with both countries highlighting trade, investment, industrialisation, energy, technology and cultural exchanges as key areas of collaboration.

The commitment was made on Wednesday in Abuja at a reception marking the 77th National Day of the People’s Republic of China.

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Yu Dunhai, said bilateral relations had moved into a new phase of practical cooperation, supported by what he described as mutual respect and shared development interests.

He said the relationship was expanding across economic, political and cultural areas, while pointing to China’s trade measures and growing commercial exchanges with Nigeria and the wider African continent.

Yu said China’s zero tariff treatment for 53 African countries, which began on May 1, was opening additional opportunities for African exports and industrial development.

He said China’s imports from Africa increased by 24 per cent in May and June, adding that the policy could help African countries convert their resource advantages into greater industrial capacity and support the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The ambassador also identified artificial intelligence, digital payments and renewable energy as emerging areas of China Africa cooperation, saying Chinese innovations in these fields were contributing to efforts to address development challenges and strengthen digital cooperation.

He said 2026 marked 55 years of diplomatic relations between China and Nigeria, with the partnership having expanded over the period.

Yu put bilateral trade at $18 billion in the first half of 2026, representing a 35 per cent increase, while Chinese imports from Nigeria rose by 81 per cent.

He said recent agreements covering economic partnership and aquatic exports would further support trade between the two countries.

The ambassador also announced the introduction of Chinese language broadcasts on the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and the Voice of Nigeria as part of efforts to deepen cultural understanding and people to people relations.

He said China remained committed to aligning its 15th Five Year Plan with Nigeria’s development priorities, particularly industrialisation, digital development and the green and blue economies.

Yu also invited Nigeria to join the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organisation to strengthen collaboration in technological development.

Representing President Bola Tinubu, Mr Joseph Tegbe, Minister of Power and Director General of the Nigeria China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, conveyed the President’s congratulations and goodwill to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government and people.

Tegbe said Nigeria valued China’s experience in manufacturing, science and technology, infrastructure and economic transformation.

He recalled that diplomatic relations between both countries were established in 1971 and had since expanded into areas including infrastructure, healthcare, technical training, trade, energy and people to people exchanges.

He acknowledged China’s role in Nigerian infrastructure projects, citing investment, financing and engineering support for Lekki Port, railway modernisation and the Zungeru Hydro Power Station.

Tegbe said China’s zero tariff programme presented an opportunity for Nigerian producers, but stressed that market access would need to translate into stronger domestic production and exports.

He also identified the agreement on aquatic product exports to China as an avenue for expanding and diversifying Nigeria’s export base.

Power sector cooperation, he said, remained important, particularly in reliable electricity, renewable energy and local production of power equipment.

Tegbe added that the gains from bilateral cooperation could be increased if investments also strengthened Nigerian businesses and built the capacity of local engineers and technicians to operate and maintain infrastructure.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the One China Principle and said the Nigerian government recognised the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government representing China.

The reception also featured cultural performances by the Hunan Art Troupe, highlighting the cultural component of Nigeria China relations.

THE ISSUES

China’s zero tariff treatment for 53 African countries creates a wider market access opportunity for Nigerian producers, but Nigeria’s ability to benefit depends on translating that access into increased domestic production and exports. The rise in bilateral trade and Chinese imports from Nigeria points to expanding commercial activity between both countries, while recent economic partnership and aquatic export agreements could provide additional channels for trade. Cooperation is extending beyond traditional infrastructure and trade into artificial intelligence, digital payments, renewable energy and local manufacture of power equipment. Nigeria is also seeking greater domestic value from Chinese investment by linking infrastructure projects and other investments to the development of Nigerian enterprises and technical capacity.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Our relationship has entered the fast lane, as both countries continue to expand cooperation across economic, political and cultural spheres.” – Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Yu Dunhai

“Most importantly, China’s zero tariff programme offers great opportunities for Nigerian producers and this is highly commendable.” – Mr Joseph Tegbe, Minister of Power

“Our particular promise is deep cooperation on achieving reliable electricity, renewable energy, and the manufacture of power equipment in Nigeria, with our cooperation with China.” – Mr Joseph Tegbe, Minister of Power

WHAT’S NEXT

The two countries are expected to continue cooperation around trade, industrialisation, energy, technology and cultural exchanges, while Nigeria seeks to convert expanded access to the Chinese market into greater domestic production and exports.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria and China are expanding cooperation across trade, investment, infrastructure, energy and emerging technologies, with bilateral trade reaching $18 billion in the first half of 2026. Nigeria is also looking to use expanded Chinese market access and investment to strengthen domestic production, exports and technical capacity.